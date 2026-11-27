The world shown in these photos is so foreign and yet so, so familiar.

Note: This article contains graphic images and mentions of violence, racism, murder, and suicide. The following photographs may be upsetting to some readers, so please approach with discretion.

Historical photos provide a glimpse of raw humanity, either good or evil, and can reveal things about both the subject and the viewer. In times and places of peace, it's important to face and acknowledge the worst moments of humanity. So, here are 24 disturbing historical moments that have happened across the globe since the invention of the camera.

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While I'm a big believer that human beings are, for the most part, good, history has a way of highlighting our darkest moments. , just 73 seconds after liftoff. All seven astronauts aboard died when the shuttle crashed, including Christa McAuliffe, a schoolteacher from New Hampshire who was meant to be the first non-astronaut to be sent to space:.