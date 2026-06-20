23rd Rochester International Jazz Festival Brings Free Music and 'Good Vibes' to City

The 23rd edition of the Rochester International Jazz Festival featured nine nights of free music with 27 free shows, including performances by The All-In Brass Band, high school jazz bands, and national artists. Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed the music at locations like Jazz Street and the Wegmans Pavilion, while club pass venues offered additional shows. Organizers highlighted the year-round planning and challenges of securing top talent.

Musicians from The All-In Brass Band play for guests at the Rochester International Jazz Festival , Friday, June 19, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — Music lovers of all ages flocked to Rochester for the 23rd edition of the Rochester International Jazz Festival .

"When I was a kid, in middle school, I did band, percussion, and stuff. This really brings me back," Nick Cruppi said.

"It connects to something in my head that - it really brings me back to feeling those good vibes. " Those "good vibes," were on full display - and felt by many. Outside the Wegmans Pavilion, in the lot between Gibbs and Chestnut Streets on East Main Street, The All-In Brass Band captivated a crowd.

"I think about how, you know, they're all going to have these wonderful memories," Joe Willis of Rochester said. Willis told 13WHAM he loves watching the kids play as much as the pros.

"There are some really amazing musicians. ""Nine nights of free music and three shows a night," festival director Marc Iacona said. "That's 27 free shows -- that we've never done before.

And then, obviously, here on Jazz Street, we have nine nights of free music, starting with the high school jazz bands, the national artists that we have here, and then over in the Eastman, for the first six nights - we've never done this before, anybody who's bought a one day, nine day, or three day club pass, or they can pay cash in the door, those are club pass venues. John Nugent, a longtime artistic director at the festival, said the festival is planned year-round; a process entailing thousands of emails - and he's already working on next year.

"Sometimes the artist who's hard to get is the big star," Nugent said. "It's a challenge to make the deal. So we see everything in the promotion business and trying to secure talent. It's a big fishing expedition every year.

It's a painting, putting together a canvas that's blank in September, filling it out with a beautiful program like we have here, starting tonight.

" Producers also added a second jam session venue at the Inn on Broadway - giving musicians and fans even more opportunities to keep the music going late into the night. "I like Trombone Shorty," Rice chuckled. "I like that - that's my favorite when he closes the show. That's probably the best part of the whole thing.

"June White and Ike Jordan of Rochester said they just love taking in the environment. "We come every year," Jordan said. "So I'm just glad the weather is holding out now. We're gonna listen to some good music and take part in the good energy here tonight.

"Man detained after armed robbery during attempted Facebook Marketplace sale in Rochester Charges are pending against a man who was detained after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon on the city's north side. Following storms Thursday, RG&E and NYSEG said Friday morning they were near full restoration for outages that impacted some 175,000 customers.





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