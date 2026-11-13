23rd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser addresses hunger and poverty in Rochester area

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Artisan bowls are pictured at the 23rd annual Empty Bowls fundraising event Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. hosted its 23rd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday to help address hunger and poverty in the Greater Rochester area.

Attendees were able to select and keep a handcrafted bowl made by local artists and community members. Organizers said the one-of-a-kind bowls are meant to serve as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world and in the local community. Proceeds from the event will support Catholic Charities Family and Community Services programs and services aimed at fighting hunger and poverty.

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Empty Bowls 2026 featured a meal of soups from local restaurants, along with wine, beer, desserts, live music and a "This is a reminder that not everybody can put food on the table, and the community really rallies around Catholic Charities Family and Community Services to raise money to help us provide basic needs and other services that people need to be independent, to live their best lives," said Lori Vanauken, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Family and Community Services. Family seeks support after 11-month-old found alive in buried dog crate in South CarolinaA man who pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal beating in Greece over the summer received his sentence Thursday.

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RIT students are protesting plans to close Riverknoll apartments after spring 2027, citing short notice, loss of affordable upperclass housing, rising costs, and launching petitions in response.