23-year-old Chilean men arrested for series of US athlete home burglaries

Two Chilean men, Bastián Jiménez Freraut and Ignacio Zuñiga Cartes, have been arrested for a series of home burglaries from high-profile US athletes. They broke into and stole valuables from the homes of NFL stars such as Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

The two Chilean men, which are Bastián Jiménez Freraut and Ignacio Zuñiga Cartes, have been arrested for a series of robberies that allegedly occurred between 2024 and 2025.

They had stolen jewelry, mementos, and sports equipment worth more than $3.5 million from various high-profile US athletes, including Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Juan Martín Del Potro. Bastián and Ignacio were part of a larger South American crime syndicate that planned and executed burglaries on a large scale. Their operation was designed to make it appear as if they were breaking into homes during the athletes' away games.

They were arrested last month following a lengthy investigation by the DOJ





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Home Burglary South American Theft Group Robberies International Athletes NFL Stars Criminals Burglary Charges US Athletes Stolen Items Valueable Items Traveled To US For Crimes Timed Burglaries To Coincide With Athlete's Aw

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