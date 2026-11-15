23 Unexpectedly Horrifying Photos Caught On Trail Cams

Maybe I do believe in ghosts?

I’m the Senior Editor of New Formats here at BuzzFeed, pioneering interactive experiences and bringing them to our quizzes. I don't like creepy things, but I actually love trail cams because they capture photos that, I truly think, we weren't meant to see.

In my mind, that makes them extra strange and terrifying, so please enjoy some photos that people have shared from their trail cams while searching for explanations.

Also read Australian PM Anthony Albanese Caught on Hot Mic in Phone Pocket Joke at COP31

"Worst part is, this is about 200 yards from my house. Haven't checked my camera in awhile and this was taken August 1st." —"Trespasser walking on my property in 31-degree weather without a flashlight at 1:47 AM in bear/lion country. Totally normal behavior, that is.

" —"Me and my dad hunt. He sent me this a few weeks ago, and I'm not sure if this is the right thread, but I figured you might enjoy it.

" —"Caught this on my trail cam at 3 a.m. Anyone know what this could be? " —This long-exposure of a bug flying by— oh wait, there are some very defined bony fingers on the top left:This human caught on a trail cam that I want to scroll past quickly because the longer I look, the more unsettling it is:"I went home for Xmas, and my uncle showed me these pics from the trail camera in his backyard. He’s in his mid-60s and has no idea how to use Photoshop. Any ideas?

" —"Caught this on a dashcam at night. It was feeding on something in the road. Any idea what this is?

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" —"I have no idea what it is. I am a complete skeptic and really hoping someone can explain it. Southern Ohio, btw.

" — This honest-to-goodness UFO that looks like some kind of flying worm or snake, neither of which should be flying, thank you very much. "What is this thing? It flew vertically past the camera twice. We have no idea what this could be.

Middle of nowhere, upper Midwest. Please help identify.

" — This intruder who isn't a ghost or cryptid, just a random person in a scary costume walking through the middle of the woods, which doesn't make it more palatable:"Is this a thing people do looking for trailcams to prank? Or should I be concerned. No idea who the dude in the costume is, neighbor sent me the photo asking if I knew anything about it and im a bit creeped out now.

" —"My crew found this on our trail cam today. I'm thinking it's a dude. Kinda weird though; while it is close to an occasionally traveled gravel road, the cam was not at all visible. It was for a wildlife class; everyone in our group denied doing it, and I believe them.

This is in North Idaho; only our group, a TA, and a prof would have these cords. Weird amount of effort for a prank, lowkey.

" —"This is dense forest that could not be navigated without a good light source. I notified local police just because I assumed this person was not wanting to be there. I was never able to make sense of it. This was the first night I put those out.

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This also was not a trail.

" —"My uncle has a trail cam at my old grandparents' house, which are both dead, and the house is abandoned. The camera takes 3 pics every time a motion is detected. This thing appears in only 1 of the 3 photos. No fuckin idea.

Not saying it's a ghost, 'cause I don't really believe in them. Edited to be clearer.

" —"My uncle got this on his trail cam. He went out to look for this person but he didn't find anybody. What could this be?

" — Finally, this one here of a person looking straight at the camera, holding a bow. This photo turned out to be a prank by hunting buddies, but if someone pranked me like this, I would print out this photo and tape it to the back of their bedroom door so they see it in the dark when they're about to go to sleep:"We have no idea what this is. Cam is in the middle of privately owned property.

None of the other folks that usually stay over there were there that night.

"Unfortunately, the answer is pretty lame. Turns out this is a prank made unbeknownst to the rest of the hunting group. Sorry to let down the folks who were hoping it was a Squatch. Thank you all for your input in the comments though- at least we can breathe easy now knowing it isn't a poacher.

" Everything has an explanation...right? Do you have any theories on the photographs above? Have you ever captured a horrifying ghost photo? Share your story in the comments below!