23 Real, Famous, And Fictional Women Who Got Cast As The Villain — But Really Weren't

'My child-free aunt. We were taught that she was cold and unfriendly. I got older and realized she just didn't want kids and wanted a phone call before you showed up at her house. Same, girl.'

from the early 2000s definitely has one. You know the type — the woman everyone whispered about, rolled their eyes at, or warned you not to end up like.

Then you grew up, looked back, and realized,a question that hit a nerve:"Who's a woman you were taught to see as the villain, who you later realized was just a woman with boundaries?

" Over 500 people answered, and the responses ranged from heartbreaking to laugh-out-loud to genuinely radicalizing. Here are some of the best:"My child-free aunt. We were taught that she was cold and unfriendly. I got older and realized she just didn't want kids and wanted a phone call before you showed up at her house.

Same, girl.

" "My uncle's wife. My uncle was a drunk a—hole and treated her terribly. She snuck away one night, and we never heard from her again. While she was in my life, she was always kind to me.

We spent a lot of time baking together and entered a few things in the county fair. I was still in middle school when she left. My mother framed my uncle as the victim and made me afraid of her. Now that I'm an adult, I can see what really happened.

"This woman was exhausted from raising three kids with a husband who made her look like the villain for trying to parent responsibly. She finally dropped the dead weight, a successful and handsome old friend came into her life and treated her and her kids well, and then her ex blew everything up again with elaborate scheming.

"is until rewatching the scene where Mrs. Doubtfire is exposed. Can you imagine finding out that your new housekeeper — a friend to whom you entrusted the care of your home and children for months — is actually your ex-husband in an elaborate disguise? I can't, but Sally Field sure made me believe her character was really experiencing it.

""My birth mother. She left when I was 6 months old, and I've never spoken to her. My dad always said he didn't want to make her out to be the bad guy, but he absolutely did. It was always, 'What kind of mother leaves her child?

' 'I did everything for her. ' 'She abandoned her family.

' Then, one day, I was old enough to put the pieces together and heard the casual comment that she was 19, and he was 31, and they had already been together for five years. My dad was treated like a hero because he found her experiencing homelessness on the beach at 14 and 'saved' her. Also, they did drugs together.

I have yet to find a single person in my family, other than my husband, who doesn't completely shut me down when I try to broach this topic. But what did my dad expect? That she would become a perfectly well-adjusted housewife?

"It's not your fault that you crashed out after being failed and taken advantage of by every adult in your life. " "My uncle's wife. He was a mama's boy who never stood up for her, and she was branded as difficult and someone to stay away from. As I got older, I realized she had to stand up for herself because her husband wouldn't stand up to his mother or the rest of the family.

""My great-great-aunt. My grandma never liked her because she was outdoorsy, boisterous, and spoke her mind. She climbed mountains in the 1920s and '30s. Now I realize why my grandmother found it hard to like me.

". I wouldn't say she was simply a woman with boundaries, but she wasn’t a villain. She was an abused child who grew up to be an abused adult. Yes, she made mistakes, but when she finally cleaned up her act, she left Forrest alone.

A lot of people use that as another awful thing, but I can understand why she wouldn't want to burden him. She probably knew he was rich and knew he wouldn't hesitate to give her money. Still, she chose to work and take care of her child, not use Forrest for his money. And yes, she came to him when she was dying so their son would have a home.

What else was she supposed to do? Jenny was a flawed woman doing the best she could with the hand she was dealt, not the villain so many people try to make her out to be.

" "My mom. She was the first of seven siblings to leave the family religion, Mormonism. She divorced my abusive birth father, married someone outside the religion — my amazing stepfather — and moved me away from the small Utah town where our entire family lived to an island suburb of Seattle. She worked through and ended so much generational trauma and gave me such a wonderful life.

I heard plenty of comments growing up about how she was the black sheep, a sinner, a hippie, and a bad mother and wife for getting divorced and moving away. In reality, she gave me the chance to grow up in a healthy environment and paved the way for some of her siblings to eventually leave the religion as well. She's a total badass and taught me a lot about boundaries.

" "Monica Lewinsky. Courtney Love. Hillary Clinton. Honestly, me, too.

People have always tried really hard to make me hate myself, and they still do. I decided there are a lot of admirable qualities about me and a lot more reasons for them to want control and optics than to act out of care or concern.

" "Myself, when I was constantly told I was 'wrong' for not wanting kids — a conclusion I came to when I was still a child myself. Now, here I am, in my 30s, and I still don't want them.

", I thought Skyler was a major nag who gave Walt too hard a time. But I rewatched it not long ago, and I don't know why I was so dense. Walt is clearly the problem and a huge a—hole.

" "I grew up watching Bollywood movies, and in the late '90s and early 2000s, so many female characters were portrayed as 'horrible' and without 'sanskaar,' or tradition, if they said they wanted a job instead of becoming a housewife, or if they didn't want to be a mom. Watching those films as an adult makes me so angry.

The silent, obedient woman who took care of her husband's parents and dressed in a modest sari was the 'good girl,' while the 'modern' woman who wanted a job, wore shorts, and drank or smoked was the villain. Ugh.

": 'Maybe it's maturity or the wisdom that comes with age, but the witch in Hansel and Gretel is very misunderstood. I mean, the woman builds her dream house and these brats come along and start eating it.

'" "Meghan Markle. The misogynoir is so obvious and upsetting. I love how she appears unbothered because I don't know how you deal with that.

" "'Western women' as a whole. Cold harridans who do not know how to take care of their men, so nobody wants them.

Meanwhile, 'our' women — warm, soft, feminine and properly submissive — know how to uplift a real man. Ladies, I present to you my mother. Otherwise, she is a lovely, kind lady. In her defense, her beliefs were reinforced by her life and pretty much everyone around her.

I, on the other hand, was like those Western women and internalized my 'wrongness' early. But then I grew up and realized, 'Wait a minute.

'" "Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Anna Nicole Smith: 'Party girls' who were framed as everything wrong with fame in the 2000s. In reality, they were constantly harassed, mocked and sexualized. Anything outrageous they did was an adverse reaction to being on constant display.

" "Me. I didn't accept my brother's abuse or my mother's protection of him. The entire family circled around him, and I became the villain who mistreated my mother.

"If there's a common thread here, it's that an enormous number of the"villains" women were warned about growing up were actually just women who said no, asked for basic respect, left bad situations, didn't want kids, wanted careers, or simply existed in a way that inconvenienced someone with more social capital. Who's the woman in your life — real or fictional — that you realized was villainized for having boundaries?

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