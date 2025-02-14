23 Irresistible Breakfast In Bed Recipes To Surprise Your Valentine

Spoil your Valentine this year with a delicious and thoughtful breakfast in bed. This article features 23 irresistible recipes to help you create a romantic and memorable morning for your loved one. From sweet pancakes to savory shakshuka, there's something for every taste.

Breakfast in bed is one of the sweetest gifts you can give on Valentine's Day or Valentine's weekend. It's a simple yet thoughtful way to show your special someone you care — nourishing their heart and their appetite. Starting the day with a surprise act of service sets the tone for a day filled with love.

Here are 23 irresistible recipes to surprise your Valentine with this year, but be warned: Once they see the cooking you've done, you might not make it out of bed anytime soon! While this classic brunch dish, aka 'a German pancake,' is typically sweet, its fluffy, popover-like texture makes it a perfect base for savory toppings like pancetta, kale, and sunny-side-up eggs. Frozen cherries are the unsung hero of the freezer aisle, but we are changing that this Valentine's Day. This Black Forest Gateau-inspired smoothie is sweet, tart, and a delicious antioxidant-rich way to start the day. Breakfast in bed for the entire household? Done. This brunch casserole is the ideal dish for when you want convenience without sacrificing flavor! Store-bought biscuits get a delicious upgrade, loaded with fluffy eggs and savory ham. It’s the perfect make-ahead option to satisfy everyone’s morning cravings. Spice things up in the bedroom with this Shakshuka, where eggs are poached directly in a hot chorizo and pepper sauce. For the smoothest morning in the kitchen, make the tomato sauce the day before and simply reheat it in a pan before dropping the eggs in. With minimal cleanup and a flavorful brunch ready in minutes, your partner will be convinced you're the one. Like any good relationship, this tostada has many textures and flavors, so you'll never get bored. A crispy corn tortilla holds creamy refried beans and an egg, whether you like them scrambled or over easy, and gets topped with homemade pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. So, your kids want to surprise their mom with breakfast in bed on Valentine's Day. SO sweet. These breakfast pastries are a special treat for mom but easy for kids to help make alongside you. Show your gluten-intolerant boo thing that you care about them with a pancake that caters to their needs. Also, the sticky strawberry topping is SO on brand for Valentine's Day; no food dye needed. If you're on a couples' trip or hosting on Valentine's weekend, rest assured that overnight guests will be elated to wake up to this savory bread pudding. Plus, it's better when made in advance for a morning that's relaxing even for the host. What's sweeter for the morning after an amazing pre-Valentine's date than a smoothie starring dates (the fruit, I mean)? It tastes like the sweetest, creamiest banana caramel milkshake you've ever had but is made entirely of plant-based, whole ingredients. Now, that's the right way to wake up. If you're in the mood for a Valentine’s morning cooking project, make these a stack of cream cheese-filled red velvet pancakes topped with homemade strawberry sauce and chocolate! Brace yourself for a zestful explosion with these Breakfast Burritos, packed full of fluffy eggs, crispy bacon, and melty cheese, all wrapped up in a soft tortilla. Make them ahead to reheat and eat from the luxury of your own bed. Upgrade the same, old, everyday oatmeal with this baked oatmeal. Once you get it in the oven, your partner will wake up to the rich aroma of brown butter, cinnamon, and vanilla. You can serve this whipped cottage cheese as a dip for fruit, sweet pastries, and toast, or top it with granola and serve it with a spoon. Either way, this one feels so luxe but is straightforward to put together. If you can't get your hands on fresh nectarines and peaches, frozen will work just as well and you won't have to deal with stonefruit pits! Kickstart your day with these heart-shaped Strawberry Crepe Hearts that are as beautiful as they are delicious. Filled with sweet strawberries and topped with fluffy whipped cream, these dreamy crepes are the ultimate romantic gesture to showcase your love. No need to go to the cafe; you can become a flirty barista yourself by making this flirty, creamy Nutella coffee. Bagel bar in bed, anyone? These no-rise bagels use Greek yogurt as the binder and come together in less than half an hour. Plate several classic bagel toppings like cream cheese, lox (or vegan lox), sprouts, capers, onions, and tomatoes, and serve your warm homemade bagels for a seriously impressive breakfast in bed. Microgreens and prosciutto take the classic weekend breakfast order from everyday ordinary to totally memorable. Also, the satisfying bite of an egg-filled bagel without waiting in line at the bagel shop? Sign me up. Hash browns are the best part of going to a diner for breakfast. These hashbrowns are special because the potatoes are sweet, just like your Valentine. To me, there are few things better than a freshly baked scone and a hot cup of coffee or tea





