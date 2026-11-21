Aaaaand with millions of players now combing through every inch of Leonida, this list is probably outdated the second it's published.

PC Gamer's Christopher Livingstonfive years ago contains a garage filled with notes from a conspiracy theorist who noticed NPCs were acting weird and the world around him behaved like a simulation.

A jet-skiing dog who helps you out when you wander too far from shore — a reference to aA replica of Dexter Morgan's Miami apartment has a"kill kit" containing a syringe, knife, tape, and a coil of rope hidden in a toolbox on the roof. There's also a ringtone called"Wind Chimes" buried in the game's phone settings — the same one Michael De Santa used inexplained that the game's stages were based on actual battles that took place in ancient Japan, with hundreds of warriors on either side.

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"People are still talking about Mount Chiliad. Two patrons in a bar discuss a secret bunker containing jetpacks under a mountain,, making a 7-ish-minute climb to the top of a towering radio antenna in Vice City results in a bird's nest containing actual painted Easter eggs. Players can throw it off the tower, triggering a cut scene where it falls on the windshield of a man driving below.