2294 and Signet Fashion file a 59-page lawsuit against N4XT Experiences, CEO Imad Izemrane, and Keith Abell for alleged trademark infringement and misuse of New York Fashion Week branding.

Signet Fashion and its parent company 2294 have filed a comprehensive 59-page legal complaint against N4XT Experiences, Chief Executive Officer Imad Izemrane, and Chairman Keith Abell. The lawsuit, lodged in a federal court, centers on allegations of trademark infringement, false designation of origin, and unfair competition regarding the rights to operate New York Fashion Week.

Ownership Dispute and Trademark Claims

The core of the dispute involves the ownership of the intellectual property surrounding the premier fashion event. In June 2024, 2294 acquired federal and international trademark registrations, the nyfw.com domain, and official social media accounts with approximately 9.19 million followers. Signet Fashion, described in the filing as the exclusive licensee and operator of the New York Fashion Week platform, asserts that N4XT is incorrectly marketing itself as the owner and operator of these brands.

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The complaint states that N4XT has been licensing the New York Fashion Week branding to corporate sponsors as if the marks belonged to their company. This action directly contradicts the ownership structure established by the June acquisition, which transferred all associated goodwill in the brands to 2294. The suit accuses N4XT of attempting to usurp control over one of the most significant events on the industry calendar.

The KFN Events Joint Venture Breakdown

The legal conflict is further complicated by the dissolution of KFN Events, a joint venture where KF Fashion held a 51 percent stake and N4XT served as the minority partner. In September 2025, this joint venture launched a pilot season featuring more than 30 designers through The Venue Collective. This pilot utilized a no-fee financial model for designers and included an integrated backstage experience.

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Participation agreements were signed with prominent designers including Altuzarra, Sergio Hudson Collections, Fforme, Zankov, ANKVAS, Daniella Kallmeyer, and Public School NY. The complaint details specific venue fees and contributions, such as a $70,000 rental fee for Altuzarra at the Woolworth Building and a $60,000 flat contribution from Public School NY. Each agreement reserved exclusive sponsorship rights and 100 percent of sponsorship revenue to KFN Events.

According to the lawsuit, N4XT induced KF Fashion to enter the joint venture and contributed $5 million in funding. The plaintiffs allege that Izemrane and Abell failed to use these funds for their intended purpose. Instead, the suit claims the money was used to build N4XT's independent brand, cultivate sponsors, and attempt to register the joint venture's marks under the defendant's name before N4XT withdrew from the venture.

Defense Statements and Strategic Differences

In response to the allegations, Keith Abell issued a statement to WWD denying all claims as factually inaccurate. Abell stated that the plaintiffs have an obvious agenda and that N4XT plans to file a countersuit for tortious interference and other related claims. He emphasized that the legal proceedings will follow a specific timeline and that the parties intend to conduct business during the interim without interference.

Abell explained that the partnership fractured due to fundamentally different visions for the future of fashion week. He described N4XT's philosophy as focusing on creating a digital platform for emerging young designers and democratizing access. He contrasted this with the plaintiff's approach, alleging that they wanted to maintain the traditional model of selling high-priced tickets to affluent attendees rather than expanding the audience through consumer-facing digital elements.

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The chairman stated that his group never intended to transform the event into a model that prioritizes high-priced exclusivity over accessibility. However, he noted that the plaintiff's desired control over the brand's direction was incompatible with N4XT's goals for innovation and digital evolution in the 21st-century fashion landscape.

Legal Precedent and Market Implications

Susan Scafidi, founder of Fordham Law School's Fashion Law Institute, noted that the term New York Fashion Week has never been owned as a single registered trademark. Historically, the event was organized by entities such as 7th on 6th before IMG Worldwide acquired the rights. IMG collected a suite of trademarks using the NYFW initials and longer variations, fighting off various claims over the decades.

In July, IMG sold these trademark rights to 2294, sparking renewed legal battles over ownership. Scafidi highlighted that while the specific branded marks are owned by 2294, the general concept remains a shared industry identifier. This legal back-and-forth is expected to influence how future fashion events are structured, marketed, and protected in the competitive New York market.

The outcome of this litigation will determine which entity retains the right to license the NYFW name to sponsors and designers. For the designers involved in the KFN Events pilot, the resolution will impact their contractual obligations and revenue streams. The fashion industry is closely monitoring the case as it sets a precedent for intellectual property management in large-scale multi-brand events.