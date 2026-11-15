Lisa Maloy Undergoes 34 Mohs Surgeries for Recurring Skin Cancer After Decades of Tanning

A woman reveals her 22-year struggle with recurring skin cancer, highlighting how ignoring sun safety during her 30s led to multiple basal cell carcinoma diagnoses.

Nevada gym owner Lisa Maloy has revealed the staggering medical toll of a lifetime of unprotected sun exposure, confirming she has undergone 34 Mohs surgeries to remove recurring basal cell carcinoma lesions over the past two decades.

The 56-year-old Las Vegas resident and mother of two shared that in addition to the surgeries, she has had more than 1,000 spots frozen off, undergone topical chemotherapy twice, and now requires regular chemotherapy treatments to manage the persistent recurrence of the disease.

Also read American Cancer Society Recommends Regular Prostate Cancer Screening Starting at Age 50

Maloy's journey began with a lifestyle centered on a bronzed glow, which she prioritized over health safety during her teens, twenties, and early thirties. Living in the extreme desert climate of Las Vegas, she spent hours daily laying in the sun, often covering her skin in baby oil to maximize UV absorption.

She rarely used tanning beds, preferring the natural sun, and ignored the severe pain of second-degree burns she suffered during trips to Hawaii and San Diego. This dangerous pattern of behavior persisted for over a decade, shaping the long-term consequences for her skin health.

Advertisement

In her thirties, Maloy began participating in bodybuilding competitions, where she would tan intensely for six to eight weeks prior to shows to achieve a deep bronze stage presence. It was during this period that she first noticed a concerning mark on the right side of her chest at age 31.

The lesion, roughly the size of a dime or nickel, regularly cracked and bled, resembling a non-healing sore. Her primary doctor initially dismissed it as eczema, and her gynecologist later incorrectly attributed it to hormonal changes despite her daughter being four years old at the time.

The diagnosis timeline shifted in 2004 when a stranger at the gym, who had previously survived squamous cell carcinoma, insisted she get the mark checked. His direct experience compelled her to seek a second opinion, leading to a biopsy that confirmed basal cell carcinoma.

The dermatologist performed immediate Mohs surgery, removing the cancer with 28 stitches. Maloy hoped this would be a one-time event, but the damage from her past tanning habits proved irreversible and long-lasting.

Not long after her first surgery, she returned with another cancerous lesion. The recurrence has cast a long shadow over her life, transforming her desire for confidence into a lifelong medical vigilance that affects her peace of mind and physical health.

Advertisement

One of the most emotionally difficult moments occurred when her son was young. She had to bring him to the clinic for a chest lesion removal, which caused a significant wound. Her son, terrified of losing her after his father died when he was two, cried and asked if she was going to die.

Maloy describes living in a constant state of pain with scars all over her body. She challenges the public perception that basal cell carcinoma is harmless, noting that survivors lead normal lives amidst never-ending biopsies and treatments.

She now maintains a shifted mentality, telling herself, "OK, here we go again," whenever new marks appear on her legs, chest, or arms. She uses her platform to urge others to stay educated, wear sunscreen, and seek second opinions if concerned about skin changes.

Maloy continues to work as a gym owner, online coach, and bodybuilding judge. She shares her story to deter others from making the same mistakes, emphasizing that skin cancer can happen to anyone and should never be taken lightly.

Her experience serves as a stark reminder of the hidden costs of ignoring sun safety during formative years. Despite the exhausting nature of her condition, she refuses to let cancer define her identity or her ability to raise her family.