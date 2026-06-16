22 years later, NATO summit returns to Türkiye in a vastly different world

Ankara is hosting NATO’s most consequential summit in decades. But the transatlantic alliance itself has fundamentally changed since the last conclave held in Istanbul in 2004.

Türkiye is now not merely a NATO member — it is an ally called upon to play decisive roles every time a crisis erupts. / ReutersAnkara is hosting NATO’s most consequential summit in decades.

But the transatlantic alliance itself has fundamentally changed since the last conclave held in Istanbul in 2004. — welcoming the heads of state of 32 allied nations at a moment when the alliance itself is being forced to reinvent its identity. In 2004, Türkiye was a rising regional power, opening its doors to an alliance expanding with confidence.

Over these two decades, Türkiye has undergone a transformation that few anticipated — from a country seeking validation within Western institutions to one that now shapes the terms of debate inside them. Türkiye now commands the Black Sea, offers strategic depth in the Eastern Mediterranean, and serves as the gateway to the Middle East and the Caucasus. It shares a border with Russia, a frontier with Iran, and stands as the southeastern pillar of the Balkans.

Türkiye is not merely a NATO member — it is an ally called upon to play decisive roles every time a crisis erupts. At the 2004 Istanbul Summit, seven new members were admitted to NATO, the alliance’s presence in Afghanistan was expanded, a training mission in Iraq was agreed upon, and the withdrawal from Bosnia was formalised. The West was confident in its global leadership; the threat was clearly defined and lay outside the organisation.

By 2026, the threat is located within the alliance itself — in the tensions running across the Atlantic. The period in which the summit takes place reads like a map of how fragile the international order has become. Ukraine-Russia: The war is now in its fourth year. Negotiating sessions were held at tables set up in Türkiye.

Yet a lasting ceasefire has not been reached, and the process remains frozen. The Middle East: The joint US-Israel war against Iran drove a deep wedge between Washington and its European allies. The Palestinian issue continues to divide international opinion. The Western Hemisphere: US forces raided Venezuela in January 2026, abducting President Maduro and transporting him to New York.

This was followed by American ambitions over Greenland — Denmark’s autonomous territory — raising an existential question mark within NATO. A US oil embargo on Cuba further escalated regional tensions. Against this backdrop, the international system is drifting into a new era without a clear definition — one in which power, rather than rules, is becoming the decisive force.

US President Donald Trump labelled Western NATO allies who refused to open their airspace and military bases for the US-Israel war against Iran as Secretary of State Rubio declared that they “need to reassess the value of NATO”. Trump himself described the alliance as aThe European allies’ counter-argument carries weight: the war was launched without any legal framework or joint consultation, and assistance was then sought for the crisis it created.

In this equation, Türkiye also refused to open its airspace or bases for the Iran war and continued to call for a return to the negotiating table.and announced that the defence industry forum tied to the Ankara Summit would be the largest industrial event in NATO history. In Rutte’s formulation, the US continues to provide nuclear and conventional support while European members assume greater responsibility for conventional defence. adopted at The Hague Summit will be assessed in Ankara.

All 32 chiefs of defence have made clear that commitments must translate into concrete deliverables and readiness levels. After diplomatic reset, Bangladesh shifts civil servant training from India to PakistanAfter diplomatic reset, Bangladesh shifts civil servant training from India to PakistanTürkiye supplied Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles and weapons systems and closed the Straits to warships under the Montreux Convention, preventing Russia from reinforcing its Black Sea Fleet.

Talks led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan brought both sides to the table over ceasefire terms, but no concrete progress was made. Türkiye remains one of the rare actors keeping the negotiating floor intact. In January 2026, the US Special Envoy for Syria announced that the SDF’s role as the “primary anti-ISIS force” hadThat stance earned Ankara a distinctive position in the Muslim world and reinforced Türkiye’s regional standing and credibility.

Erdogan was invited to the White House In March 2026, the US Department of Justice reached a deferred prosecution agreement with Halkbank — explicitly linking the deal to Türkiye’s contributions to theEurofighter processEurofighter: Germany’s veto was lifted in June 2025. In October 2025, Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Starmer signed an agreement worth nine billion euros for 20 Eurofighter jets.will be delivered.

Spain’s industry holds a 60 percent share — a co-production model that goes well beyond a conventional sale.and became the first naval unmanned aerial vehicle to fire live munitions during a NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea. But rather than economic weight or ideological appeal, Türkiye is positioning itself in the global arena through its geographic centrality and deep-rooted network of relationships.

The list of entries in Türkiye’s mediation record spans Afghanistan to the Balkans, the Horn of Africa to the Caucasus: the Ukraine–Russia negotiating floor and the Grain Corridor; the December 2024that defused the Ethiopia–Somalia tension; diplomatic channels in Libya and Syria; and a bridging role in US–Russia prisoner exchanges. Now, as President, he sits at the head of the table that will determine in which direction NATO moves — and under whose leadership.

Throughout this process, Türkiye has not played a single role but three complementary ones simultaneously: NATO’s second-largest military force, a global mediator, and the natural anchor of the alliance’s southeastern flank. On July 7–8, Ankara is not merely hosting a summit. It is setting the stage for one of the most critical chapters in history — the chapter in which NATO 3.0 will be unveiled, and perhaps in which the alliance’s new identity will be written.

After diplomatic reset, Bangladesh shifts civil servant training from India to PakistanAfter diplomatic reset, Bangladesh shifts civil servant training from India to PakistanUK bans social media access for under-16sPolice mistakenly shoot and kill an Australian child in Pakistan





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