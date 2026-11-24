Attorneys general for 21 states, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania's governor filed a lawsuit against the Department of Housing and Urban Development over a rule that would deny housing aid to mixed-status families.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18: California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference after court at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on August 18, 2026 in Oakland, California.

State attorneys general are alleging that Meta attempted to deceive the public by allowing features on their platforms, Facebook and Instagram, that harm children's mental health and are intended to be addictive. Attorneys general for 21 states, Washington, D.C. , and Pennsylvania's governor filed a lawsuit against the Department of Housing and Urban Development over a rule that would deny housing aid to families with members who lack eligible citizenship or immigration status.

Also read Twenty-One States Sue HUD Over Rule Denying Housing Aid to Mixed-Status Families

, which takes effect on Dec. 14 and would require people to verify their citizenship or eligible immigration status to receive federal housing assistance, could split up families or evict U.S. citizens from public housing, The attorneys general of California, New York, and Massachusetts led the lawsuit and were joined by Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, the District of Columbia, and the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania. More than 30 years ago, Congress authorized prorated federal housing assistance for families whose members have different citizenship or immigration statuses.

The families receive less assistance if a household member is ineligible because of their immigration status, but HUD's new rule would ban mixed-status families from receiving any aid.

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“No child should lose their home over a parent’s immigration status,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said during a press conference on Monday. “This rule is cruel, and it’s unlawful. ” “Picture a mom with two kids in public housing. All U.S. citizens.

Their dad is not eligible. Under this rule, all four of them lose their home,” he added. , "potentially displacing thousands of U.S. citizen children from their homes and imposing financial and administrative burdens on state and local agencies forced to fill in the gaps for families who will lose their homes as a result of the rule’s implementation.

" Also, the rule would require private landlords and public housing authorities to report tenants who fail verification to the Department of Homeland Security. “Congress never gave HUD the power to throw mixed-status families out of their homes or turn private landlords into immigration enforcement. But that’s exactly what this rule does,” Bonta said.told the AP on Monday, “HUD’s final rule fully implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars.

This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing. This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist. ”conducted an audit with DHS earlier this year and identified 20,000 mixed-status households nationwide receiving federally funded housing assistance. According to HUD, illegal immigrants were using “loopholes” to access benefits while the department struggled to provide housing for everyone in need.

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