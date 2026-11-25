'If an alarm went off for high levels, the batch was tested with a strip; no matter what it showed, production continued...'

Every industry has its secrets — however, some of the darkest come from the food and restaurant industries. Whether they involve our food or the less" Hundreds of employees in the food and restaurant industry spilled behind-the-scenes knowledge we typically never hear, and yeah, I'll never look at my favorite restaurant the same way.

Without further ado, here are 22 of their most shocking responses:"I worked in a grimy Chinese restaurant, and if a customer didn't finish their hot/sour soup, we'd just pour it back into the vat. With wonton soup, it was just a powder soup with frozen wontons that had been sitting out at room temp so we could throw it together quickly with a pinch of green onions.

Also read 51 Shocking Secrets People Discovered About People Who Have No Idea Anyone Knows

The chicken, beef, and pork were all pre-cut and marinated in Home Depot spackle buckets that sat unrefrigerated on the kitchen floor. Some of the cooks would smoke cigarettes, and I would just watch ashes fall into the wok or the meat.

" "I worked at a popular chain restaurant where there would be 15 to 20 servers working and only one salad station where we all had to make salads and only one set of tongs per ingredient, which meant servers were constantly grabbing a handful of lettuce with their bare hands and throwing it in a bowl — same with cheese. Even if you had a good server , you were still screwed because other people's fingers were in your salad ingredients.

" "A lady once told me that she doesn’t eat ketchup because she used to be the safety manager at a major condiment brand factory. Her job was to test for batch contamination. She said that when an alarm went off for high levels, she had to test the batch with a strip; no matter what the strip showed, she would turn off the alarm and tell them to continue.

She said she watched all kinds of things go into the batch: spiders, bugs, etc." "I've been a chef for 39 years and have seen kitchen staff do terrible things to customers' food, such as a customer whom one of the chefs had issues with, so they put laxatives in his food; a server came into the kitchen once and said two men were being rude to the other girls, so their pizzas got dropped on the kitchen floor and dragged around a few times before being cooked and served. I've seen all sorts of these incidents.

" "Often, one 'store brand' version of something is the same formula as the other 'store brands. ' The factory makes a batch of 5,000 bottles/boxes/packages of one brand, stops the production line, swaps out the labels/bags, and then makes a 5,000-unit run of the next brand. It's not always true, but I've worked in multiple major food manufacturing facilities, and it is very often true, regardless of the product.

" "Every restaurant you have ever or will ever dine at definitely has mice. Don’t worry, as long as the closing team does a good cleanup job and wraps everything correctly, the mice will only eat whatever rolled under the pass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reputable chefs will throw out a 50-pound box of potatoes if there are nibble marks on even one — we literally did that this summer.

""Some places have rats, ants, or even roaches; personally, I’ve only ever seen a mouse in any of the kitchens I’ve worked in and ants at one. All restaurants have a pest guy who comes by once a week to check all the traps because that’s how normal it is; it’s ingrained into the industry as much as health inspectors are — in fact, the pest guy comes around a lot more often than the health inspector.

The cleanest, newest, most reputable restaurant you love has mice, and it’s okay.

" "In restaurants, you are consistently eating off poorly cleaned plates, utensils, and cups. I've seen dishwashers not change their water at all for a whole shift. I've also watched them go a whole shift without chemicals in it because they didn’t check. Does anyone with clean hands or gloves do dishes?

Probably not. They likely sprayed off their hands after being in dirty sink water, dried them with a towel, and started on the 'clean' dishes that just came out. It's a job a lot of teenagers start in, so the integrity of the position isn’t there a lot of the time.

" "A lot of employees in the restaurant industry are on drugs — everyone from managers and servers to the cooks and dishwashers, Hell, sometimes even the owners themselves. And that goes for all levels of restaurants; it doesn't matter if it's some hole-in-the-wall joint or 5-star fine dining on Main Street, the drugs are there all the same.

" "I work at a chicken plant, and let me tell you, if you saw some of the things I've seen on the insides and outsides of chickens, you'd be surprised. And keep in mind that none of this is necessarily the result of cruelty or abuse of the animals or anything on our part.

Sometimes the chickens have green skin/meat for 'no reason,' or sometimes a bird dies in transit and the flock hadn't been fed yet that day, so they cannibalize the corpse. And for all those reading this and worried, those birds are thrown out as inedible, and we have multiple layers of quality assurance, so those birds rarely make it anywhere other than the trash.

" "The inside of ice machines is covered in mold unless cleaned regularly. In the many different restaurants I worked in, only one cleaned the inside of its ice machine regularly.

""I once had to slap a drink out of a pregnant woman’s hands shortly after the vent fell off the front of the ice unit and revealed an absolute horror show of the craziest fungi I’d ever seen. Corporate places contract all that stuff out, though; I constantly see techs doing regular maintenance on the ice machines at different places.

" "I was a young lad working at a popular fried chicken restaurant during the summer, many years ago. The owner refused to throw out chicken that had spoiled to the point where you'd gag if you smelled it. Apparently, if you batter those bad boys up and deep-fry them, the rancid smell goes away. His customers never knew they were eating spoiled chicken.

" "You eat oil, and not vegetable oil — the fossil fuel kind. Almost all agricultural production and every mile of agricultural transportation run on oil products. Because of oligopolies or outright monopolies from companies involved in agriculture, this will likely never change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our agricultural system will collapse like the house of cards it is once there is either: a major disruption in oil production, a major climate shift, a major transportation disruption , or pollinator die-offs, and there will be no technology fix for this within a decade or two. High-value crops will be hand-pollinated, but bulk crops that require insect pollination will be functionally extinct.

" "Thanksgiving turkeys might be over a year old and get shuttled from warehouse to warehouse, sometimes living in a reefer trailer for weeks at a time. It's all safe; cold chain custody is maintained, and you'd be surprised by the supply chain activity that turkeys get .

" "Fancy restaurants' regular food tastes so good because it's DROWNED in butter and MSG. I washed dishes at a fancy seafood/steakhouse on the water, and an average serving of asparagus had about a quarter stick of butter in it, and people always asked what their 'trick' with the asparagus was.

" "Here in Canada, even chicken wings that say they are a 'product of Canada' are mostly foreign products. Once they get to Canada, a single teaspoon of black pepper is mixed into a vat of wings, and poof! Now it’s made in Canada.

" "If you buy the bar staff a drink or insist on them drinking with you, they use a bottle that looks like vodka and have a shot of water. They can later redeem the 'bought' drink for cash.

" "I worked in a grocery store bakery: all the store-brand garlic bread that comes in the foil bags is old bread they can't sell with garlic spread put on. " "'Natural flavors' are just big jugs of glycerin with hyper-concentrated flavoring in them. And banana flavoring is actually fairly flammable.

" "Palm oil is suddenly in everything, even stuff it doesn't need to be in. Why? Because it's a 'flavor enhancer' . It's also extremely bad for you.

Why do I know this? I'm allergic to palm oil.

" "All salt from the factory is kosher because the entire plant is certified kosher; the salt all comes from the same tube. Don't buy kosher salt if you are making something that calls for it; just use coarse salt. It's half the price and is the same composition.

" "If you think coming into a restaurant at the last minute means your food will be made extra fresh, it'll only mean it's freshly made from the bottom of the pot. Your steak will be microwaved or thrown in the fryer, your drinks watered down, and you'll get no special treatment once your food is dropped off. No extra this or that; we have locked up and sent the cooks home.

Those of us in the industry look at you and want to show up five minutes before you close wherever you work, and make you wait to leave after hours. Our staff come in and are often asked to stay late, especially during busy seasons, to make sure people have a good dining experience.

"Which one of these secrets shocked you the most? If you currently work or have ever worked in the food or restaurant industry, what are some"open secrets" that would surprise customers? Feel free to tell us in the comments or answer anonymously using the form below!