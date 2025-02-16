22 Genius Meal Ideas From Parents of Picky Eaters

Tasty community members share their best tips and recipes for getting picky eaters to enjoy mealtime.

We often hear from parents that getting their kids to eat nutritious meals is a challenge. But sometimes, the goal is simply to get them to eat something without a fuss. We asked members of the Tasty community for their best meal ideas that always get a thumbs-up from picky eaters . Here are some of their top tips and recipes, guaranteed to make dinnertime a little less stressful. One popular suggestion is hibachi-style meals.

The fun of watching the food cook in front of you can make any dish more appealing, and the flavorful seasonings and crispy textures seem to win over even the most discerning palates. Another great idea is to sneak in some veggies by blending them into other dishes. Adding chopped spinach to meatloaf or blending in some green apples with lemon and salt can make healthy eating more palatable. Don't underestimate the power of simple dishes either. Pasta with butter and salt, chicken over rice, or even just a bowl of green apples with lemon and salt can be surprisingly satisfying. Remember, the key is to be creative and find what works for your family. Get your kids involved in the cooking process, offer a variety of options, and don't force them to eat anything they don't like.





