21-Year-Old Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Shooting in Birmingham's Ensley

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot behind a vacant house in Birmingham's Ensley community on Saturday. Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting and have not yet made any arrests.

A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Birmingham 's Ensley community on Saturday. The incident took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. when neighbors reported hearing a loud bang and discovered the victim lying on the ground in the backyard of a vacant house . They immediately contacted 911, according to Sergeant LaQuitta Wade.

\As of now, authorities have not released any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting, nor have any arrests been made. This tragic event marks Birmingham's 16th homicide of 2025. Across Jefferson County, there have been a total of 24 homicides, including the 16 recorded within the city limits. The victim's death follows closely on the heels of another double homicide that occurred less than 48 hours prior, where a man and a woman were fatally shot while inside a vehicle on the city's east side.





aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

H Homicide Shooting Birmingham Ensley Alabama Vacant House Motive Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

74-Year-Old Musician's 50-Year-Old Song Earns Him $1 Million a YearMark Mothersbaugh, a renowned composer known for his work on hit movies and TV shows, has an unexpected source of income: a song he wrote almost 50 years ago. 'Uncontrollable Urge,' originally featured on Devo's debut album, became the theme song for MTV's popular show 'Ridiculousness.' The enduring success of the show has turned the song into Mothersbaugh's biggest money maker, generating an estimated $1 million in royalties annually. This ironic twist is particularly satisfying for Mothersbaugh and his wife, as Devo's early videos met with resistance from MTV.

Read more »

14-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Shooting of 12-Year-Old Girl in ChicagoA 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 12-year-old Dalilah Batey in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Batey was shot in the head inside a home on Sunday night and died at Comer Children's Hospital. A second person has also been arrested in relation to the shooting.

Read more »

Birmingham Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured in EnsleyA domestic dispute escalated into a fatal shootout in Birmingham's Ensley neighborhood, leaving one man dead and another critically injured.

Read more »

11-year-old injured after 13-year-old accidentally shoots gun, grazes child’s head: policeAn 11-year-old child was transported to a local hospital Tuesday evening after being injured in an accidental shooting, according to St. Augustine Beach Police.

Read more »

Alaska Senate approves 18-year-old alcohol-servers, plus 16-year-old restaurant workersAlaskans as young as 16 will be allowed to work in restaurants, and those as young as 18 will be allowed to serve alcohol if a bill passed Monday by the Alaska Senate becomes law.

Read more »

18-year-old in custody after apartment shooting injures a 5-year-old in MobileThe 5-year-old has already been treated and released from a local hospital.

Read more »