21-Year-Old Chef Killed in Collision with Fire Engine on E-Scooter in Dartford

Tommy Jarvis, a 21-year-old chef, died after his e-scooter collided with a fire engine responding to an emergency in Dartford, Kent. The incident occurred at a pedestrian crossing on Princes Road. The fire service and police are investigating, while family and friends remember a vibrant young life cut short.

A young chef lost his life in a tragic collision involving an e-scooter and a fire engine responding to an emergency in Dartford , Kent. Tommy Jarvis , 21, was riding his electric motorbike home from his shift at Miller & Carter when the incident occurred at the junction of Princes Road and Darenth Road on Monday, May 25, 2026, at approximately 10:45pm.

Despite the rapid response of police, paramedics, and an air ambulance, Tommy was transported to a London hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. The community has rallied to support his family through an online fundraiser that has already attracted heartfelt tributes describing Tommy as a kind, caring, and loyal young man with his whole life ahead of him.

According to statements from his family, Tommy had been following traffic rules, waiting for the green man signal before proceeding across the crossing, when he was struck by the oncoming fire truck. Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the vehicle was en route to a reported emergency, and both the fire service and Kent Police have launched separate investigations into the circumstances of the collision.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage, or any information that could shed light on the moments leading up to the crash, emphasizing the importance of a thorough legal process to establish accountability. The incident underscores the complex interplay between emergency response protocols and road safety, particularly for vulnerable road users like e-scooter riders, and has prompted an outpouring of grief and calls for greater caution on the roads





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Tommy Jarvis E-Scooter Collision Fire Engine Dartford Road Safety Emergency Vehicle Kent Police Investigation

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