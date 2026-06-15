21 Underrated 90s Cartoons That Will Instantly Transport You Back To Your Childhood

There was a Back To The Future cartoon?!?!?!

Cartoons in the 90s just hit different. There are so many shows that were a huge part of the childhoods of millions of '90s kids.

However, there were other shows that were hits but were kind of left behind over time, especially in the age of streaming. Luckily, the Internet exists, so we can rediscover some hiddenthese"odd couple" beavers kind of fell at the wayside, which is a shame, because Nick Bakay's and Richard Steven Horvitz's voice acting is iconic.has its hardcore fanbase, so I don't think they forgot, but this visually rich show was an underrated gem back in the '90s.

The relatively dark story was about ancient gargoyles awakening in modernabout? Oh, you know, just mutant toxic-waste athletes playing sports like football and hockey. The animation is so video-game-coded because it was indeed a video game before being adapted into a TV show. I never heard of either, but at the same time, it looks so familiar!

If you're unfamiliar with Jonny Quest, he is a '60s Sci-Fi adventure comic book character. The show wasn't even its first attempt at TV. It's the THIRD TV installment of the Jonny Quest franchise, the first two beingTV show? I technically wasn't born yet , but it's amazing how this show kind of just disappeared.

Marty and Doc after the events of the three movies. And, yes, it features that iconic DeLorean time machine.saw Chicago P.D. gain a green-skinned hero with no memory to take on the villainous"superfreaks" of the city. The design is pretty sick, and that fin is quite nostalgic. If it feels like a comic book, it's because it was.

The popular Image Comics superhero debuted in the '80s.is based on the British toys. Max goes on adventures across space and time after being chosen to be the...wait for it...

"Cap Bearer. " The hat even had an"M" to match his shirt!is exactly what it sounds like. Based on the B-movie franchise, mutant tomatoes are attacking thanks to a mad scientist. Ducks play ice hockey in an alternate dimension?

Sign me up. As a kid, I was so disappointed to find outfilm had nothing to do with real hockey-playing ducks. I liked sports from a young age, so this show feels like a fever dream of a fever memory.action. What about cats instead of turtles?

What about samurai instead of ninjas? Throw in some pizza, and you've gotwere trying to be the next TMNT. These mutant animals come from Mars and find refuge in Chicago, where they battle aliens. Kids who liked motorcycles were probably all about this trio of mice.

I, on the other hand, hardly remember anything outside of the cyborg-looking mouse.a trio of kids on an island go on day-to-day adventures involving the locals and their customs. The one in the loincloth rings a bell in my head, despite not ever watching an episode . You could have given me 100 guesses, and I still wouldn't have been able to tell you this show was called.

Before Monsters University, we had the trio of Oblina, Ickis, and Krumm, who were monster students looking to scare up good grades. The designs are so memorable and def tickle that part of my brain that loved horror as a child . The concept was actually hilarious, seeing this over-the-top character interact with his family, who are all eccentric in their own way... yet they're not a cyclone of chaos like Taz.

A cartoon bobcat becomes a police officer in Los Angeles. No, really, that's the plot of this show. I wasn't much of a Disney Channel kid yet in the '90s, so I never even heard ofI only recognized it because I never knew the answers to Disney Trivial Pursuit questions about the show. I always thought he was a cereal mascot, not a TV show character.?

Another video game franchise turned into an animated show. After gaining a robotic"ultra-suit," an earthworm named Jim becomes a galactic hero. The series itself was created by Doug TenNapel, who also created the video game.they are brother and sister . Its comedy is very reminiscent of SpongeBob and other in-your-face children's animated comedies.

Never watched it, but surreal comedy really helped mold a lot of '90s kids.and a wave of nostalgia hits me. From the unsettling CG animation to that weird teapot-shaped house with a face, the preschool show was about a robot family from Planet Polie. I don't know if the house is a robot, sentient, or whatever, but it gives me the creeps.was about three otter children, siblings, Peanut, Butter, and Jelly.

The show, targeted for preschoolers, taught kids at a young age that to get things done, you need to use your"noodle.

"was a '90s show about a cat and dog conjoined by the waist and their wild antics. The character designs were very unique, and the theme song slapped. I often forget about this show, and I would not have guessed it ran for four seasons over eight years.





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