The Met Gala has a new theme, one that could lend itself to the most unique Met red carpet we've seen in years.

will need to return to the drawing board. The Met announced last week that next year, instead of centering Galliano, the Costume Institute will celebrate everyday clothing and the ordinary objects made extraordinary by talented craftspeople.will definitely look different compared to any Met Gala we’ve seen in recent history.

An official dress code for the event has yet to be announced, but Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s curator in charge, has already revealed his hopes for guests to attend in their versions of jeans, T-shirts, and puffers. It’s a unique request for one of the most glamorous red carpets of the year, but fortunately, this past season provided tons of options for those lucky enough to ascend the Met steps on May 3.

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Perhaps some good inspiration will convince attendees to ditch the gowns and opt for pieces that truly put the ordinary in extraordinary, and mix it up this year while the opportunity presents itself. Stockings have been an integral part of women’s wardrobes for centuries, so this bodysuit Colleen Allen developed with the help of Swedish Stockings would make for a unique option for the 2027 Met Gala.

Plus, it still falls into the sheer ensemble category, which is always popular at the Met. Matthieu Blazy was inspired by the varied eras of Coco Chanel’s life for his Chanel spring 2027 collection, beginning with the Edwardian corsetry of her childhood and through her innovations in suiting. The latter informed several sets, freshly rendered in smocked tweed, a new invention that echoes the tweed of yore, but with more stretch. It’s a Chanel performance fabric, if you will.

This play on a classic, made modern with a new fabric and an updated silhouette, perfectly encapsulates the theme of the Met Gala. The party dress is quintessential, and Stuart Vevers embraced the most archetypal version of it for the Coach spring 2027 show. Of course, the wearer must also go for the party hat, wrapped present, and sprinkled confetti. They complete the look.

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For Gucci spring 2027, Demna looked at client archetypes, specifically those of a bygone era, like the mid 2010s, when indie sleaze gave way to a prep resurgence. While these looks may not come as expected, everyday ensembles for 2027, they represent a merging of the present and recent past that plays on the theme in an interesting way. Not every Met Gala look has to be over-the-top, especially if it has something to say.

This past season, Nicolas Ghesquière kicked off the Louis Vuitton show with a simple, sleeveless white shift dress.

“Pieces perceived as structureless are in actuality complex topographies, composed of different surface tensions that mirror the body inside,” the show notes read. “Cloth or leathers are laid against the wearer, resembling a second skin not in appearance but through sensation and function. ”A good suit is, of course, a wardrobe essential, so hopefully someone will bring it to the Met in 2027.

And no, we’re not talking about a man showing up in a boring tux, but a woman wearing something like this Ralph Lauren spring 2027 suit. It doesn’t hug any curve, taper in even an inch, or provide hints of overt femininity. It’s just a good suit. For those seeking something more girlish, there’s the Dior spring 2027 collection, where Jonathan Anderson continued his exploration of bar jackets and circle skirts—brand signatures since 1947.

Anderson has continuously updated the silhouettes, and this time, he loosened them up considerably with flowing mini skirts topped by breezy chiffon blazers. The more courageous may consider Rei Kawakubo’s latest collection for Comme des Garçons, which saw the designer use her usual avant-garde approach to explore the concept of royalty. A good chunk of the show featured denim pieces, such as this structured skirt cut to almost resemble a pair of barrel-leg jeans.

The inclusion of hair at the waist coincides with the Gala theme’s survey of unconventional materials in fashion. It seems like denim is going to be a major material in the Costume Institute’s exhibition, so we hope to see some on the red carpet. But we’re talking about, you know, dressed-up jeans, like a pair worn with a superluxe fur coat à la Dolce & Gabbana.

Speaking of fur coats, it’s possible guests will have a bit of fun with the staple and attend, say, wearing the Hugh Hefner housecoat-adjacent piece from Phoebe Philo’s recent collection . Gorpcore needs to make its way onto the Met carpet. Is it too much to ask that someone attend in the shocking orange Mulberry parka, zipped all the way to the top? Worn without pants, it’s basically a mini dress, right?

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If a guest is interested in the performancewear route, but has the desire to dress it up a bit, there’s a perfect look from Sandy Liang’s spring 2027 show. Liang sent a model down the runway in a ski jacket paired with a tulle skirt and oversize bow—a gorpcore red carpet moment if we’ve ever seen one. The Prada spring 2027 show was made for the new Met Gala theme.

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons focused the collection “on an interrogation of this single, universal garment,” the skirt. And what is even more ubiquitous than the skirtEveryday essentials can also take the form of an accessory or a pattern both of which are considered and hyperbolized in this look from Torishéju spring 2027.

This may be the only Met Gala we’ve ever seen where one can prioritize comfort on the red carpet. An attendee could, perhaps, embrace the knit sweater, and we meanembrace the knit sweater. See: this oversize crocheted top presented by Louise Trotter for Bottega Veneta, which could even be worn as a dress.important piece of any wardrobe? The wardrobe itself, of course.

And this minidress from Yuhan Wang allows the wearer to celebrate the true hero of every closet—the drawers holding their belongings. We’re expecting many unconventional materials on the red carpet, which will likely be some of the most fun of the Met Gala.

For example, if someone arrives in the Area jumprope dress, they will be the whimsical belle of the ball in our eyes.needs to be represented on the Met Gala red carpet. Hopefully, someone will be brave enough to wear her fishing net dress. Those wanting something with a little more of a traditional foundation should look no further than the silver-adorned Maison Margiela dress from this season.

The piece features a vest of compressed plates, urns, and drinkware topping an otherwise simple white gown. Some less obviously unconventional options come from The Row’s spring 2027 collection, which saw tablecloth linens, doilies, and vintage lace combined to create tops and dresses perfect for those wanting to make a more subdued—but still on theme—statement at the Gala.

And we cannot forget about the men, who, in our opinion, should consider Willy Chavarria’s spring 2027 show when choosing their Met Gala getups. Over the past few years, Chavarria has cemented many brand signatures, one of them being his boxer shorts, which feel appropriately on-theme. The rest of the outfit is similarly comprised of closet must-haves: the leather bomber, tube socks, and loafers. Why wear one essential when you can wear them all at once?