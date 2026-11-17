US senators, including 21 members of the Democratic caucus, voted to end debate on permitting reform legislation that would weaken critical environmental safeguards to speed up the federal approval process for energy projects.

21 Senate Democrats Join GOP to End Debate on Big Oil-Backed 'Kill Switch for Future Climate Action' “The senators who voted to advance BAAJA just betrayed the voters who turned out en masse to demand that Congress rein in data center development, stop corruption, and bring down electricity costs.

" US senators, including 21 members of the Democratic caucus, voted late Monday to end debate on permitting reform legislation that would weaken critical environmental safeguards to speed up the federal approval process for energy projects, including fossil fuelafter last week's procedural vote that she would vote against advancing the bill to final passage if its changes to the The Senate Democratic caucus members who supported the cloture motion, which sets the stage for final passage, were: Richard Blumenthal , Chris Coons ,“The senators who voted to advance BAAJA just betrayed the voters who turned out en masse to demand that Congress rein in data center development, stopat the expense of communities and our climate. Even analysis from the American Petroleum Institute, a major BAAJA backer, shows that the bill “BAAJA would act as a kill switch for future climate action without offering any meaningful emissions reductions," Bast warned.

Also read Scott Colom’s Senate Win Is the Democrats’ Most Shocking Flip of the Midterms

"At best, this bill leaves US emissionshave spent millions lobbying for this backroom deal, which has not had a single hearing, and are urging Congress to ram through the bill before the incoming Congress is sworn in. " If, as expected, the Senate votes for final passage of BAAJA, the bill would move to the narrowly GOP-controlled House, where it has drawn significant opposition from Democratic lawmakers, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus .

Environmental groups and other opponents have urged lawmakers in both chambers to press pause on the bill until Democrats take control of Congress in January.

"BAAJA includes important policies for which the CPC has advocated, including stronger federal authority to approve much-needed transmission lines to accelerate the clean energy transition," the caucus said in alast week. "However, it also contains provisions that would undermine Tribal sovereignty and roll back key environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act, the, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

As a result, the public would lose key tools used to protect the environment and hold the administration accountable against ICEto the chamber's Democratic leadership that BAAJA "would inflict permanent, sweeping damage on the nation's core environmental laws .

" "Whatever modest emissions reductions its transmission reforms may deliver cannot justify the rollback that comes with them," the letter reads. "And the threat posed by this lame-duck initiative provides a template and momentum for rollbacks far beyond environmental protections—potentially undercutting enforcement of US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by.

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We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere.

The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit.

And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.permitting reform US senators, including 21 members of the Democratic caucus, voted late Monday to end debate on permitting reform legislation that would weaken critical environmental safeguards to speed up the federal approval process for energy projects, including fossil fuelafter last week's procedural vote that she would vote against advancing the bill to final passage if its changes to the The Senate Democratic caucus members who supported the cloture motion, which sets the stage for final passage, were: Richard Blumenthal , Chris Coons ,“The senators who voted to advance BAAJA just betrayed the voters who turned out en masse to demand that Congress rein in data center development, stopat the expense of communities and our climate. Even analysis from the American Petroleum Institute, a major BAAJA backer, shows that the bill “BAAJA would act as a kill switch for future climate action without offering any meaningful emissions reductions," Bast warned.

"At best, this bill leaves US emissionshave spent millions lobbying for this backroom deal, which has not had a single hearing, and are urging Congress to ram through the bill before the incoming Congress is sworn in. " If, as expected, the Senate votes for final passage of BAAJA, the bill would move to the narrowly GOP-controlled House, where it has drawn significant opposition from Democratic lawmakers, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus .

Environmental groups and other opponents have urged lawmakers in both chambers to press pause on the bill until Democrats take control of Congress in January.

"BAAJA includes important policies for which the CPC has advocated, including stronger federal authority to approve much-needed transmission lines to accelerate the clean energy transition," the caucus said in alast week. "However, it also contains provisions that would undermine Tribal sovereignty and roll back key environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act, the, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

As a result, the public would lose key tools used to protect the environment and hold the administration accountable against ICEto the chamber's Democratic leadership that BAAJA "would inflict permanent, sweeping damage on the nation's core environmental laws .

" "Whatever modest emissions reductions its transmission reforms may deliver cannot justify the rollback that comes with them," the letter reads.

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"And the threat posed by this lame-duck initiative provides a template and momentum for rollbacks far beyond environmental protections—potentially undercutting enforcement ofUS senators, including 21 members of the Democratic caucus, voted late Monday to end debate on permitting reform legislation that would weaken critical environmental safeguards to speed up the federal approval process for energy projects, including fossil fuelafter last week's procedural vote that she would vote against advancing the bill to final passage if its changes to the The Senate Democratic caucus members who supported the cloture motion, which sets the stage for final passage, were: Richard Blumenthal , Chris Coons ,“The senators who voted to advance BAAJA just betrayed the voters who turned out en masse to demand that Congress rein in data center development, stopat the expense of communities and our climate. Even analysis from the American Petroleum Institute, a major BAAJA backer, shows that the bill “BAAJA would act as a kill switch for future climate action without offering any meaningful emissions reductions," Bast warned.

"At best, this bill leaves US emissionshave spent millions lobbying for this backroom deal, which has not had a single hearing, and are urging Congress to ram through the bill before the incoming Congress is sworn in. " If, as expected, the Senate votes for final passage of BAAJA, the bill would move to the narrowly GOP-controlled House, where it has drawn significant opposition from Democratic lawmakers, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus .

Environmental groups and other opponents have urged lawmakers in both chambers to press pause on the bill until Democrats take control of Congress in January.

"BAAJA includes important policies for which the CPC has advocated, including stronger federal authority to approve much-needed transmission lines to accelerate the clean energy transition," the caucus said in alast week. "However, it also contains provisions that would undermine Tribal sovereignty and roll back key environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act, the, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

As a result, the public would lose key tools used to protect the environment and hold the administration accountable against ICEto the chamber's Democratic leadership that BAAJA "would inflict permanent, sweeping damage on the nation's core environmental laws .

" "Whatever modest emissions reductions its transmission reforms may deliver cannot justify the rollback that comes with them," the letter reads. "And the threat posed by this lame-duck initiative provides a template and momentum for rollbacks far beyond environmental protections—potentially undercutting enforcement of The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

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