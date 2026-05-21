Artists 21 Savage and Latto attended the opening of Audemars Piguet's AP House Atlanta and confirmed their relationship, with the former appearing as her future husband on her wedding album. Arsenal took home the Premier League crown for the first time in 22 years after defeating Manchester City on Tuesday.

21 Savage attends as Audemars Piguet celebrates the opening of the AP House Atlanta on May 6, 2026, in Atlanta. Latto Appears to Confirm She’s Given Birth to Her First Child: Watch the Video Featuring 21 Savage earlier this week.

Arsenal took home the Premier League crown on Tuesday (May 19) for the first time in 22 years after Manchester City didn't beat Bournemouth. Latto and 21's relationship has been one of hip-hop's worst kept secrets, as speculation surrounding them being a couple continued to mount in recent years. Latto seemingly confirmed her relationship with 21 when she started her final LP, "5/29" on May 29, which she claims will be her final LP.

"I’m so ready to meet my baby," Latto said in the video. "I’m never gonna leave when my baby get here. I need $1 million a show because I don't want to leave the house.

". The baby's gender or name wasn't revealed in the footage. Latto also appeared on a wedding album featuring 21 Savage, who made a cameo as her future husband





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