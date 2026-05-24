21 People Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago This Memorial Day Weekend

At least 21 people had been wounded in shootings across Chicago this Memorial Day weekend as of early Sunday afternoon. The shootings occurred in various locations and times, with victims ranging from a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand to a 29-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

At least 21 people had been wounded in shootings across Chicago this Memorial Day weekend as of early Sunday afternoon. In the first shooting of the weekend at 8:40 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was driving in his car in the 4100 block of South Karlov Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.

He drove to another location, where paramedics found him and took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reported in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand. At 6:57 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was in the backyard of a home in the 5200 block of South Honore Street when he was shot in the left foot by an unknown person. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 8:53 p.m. Friday, two women, ages 31 and 32, were sitting in a gray car in the 700 block of North Avers Avenue when they heard gunshots and felt pain. The younger woman was shot twice each in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the older woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Both were in fair condition.

At 10:06 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was standing outside in the 7300 block of South Carpenter Street when two people came up and began shooting at him. The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The shooters ran off. At 1:30 a.m., a 51-year-old man was walking outside in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm. At 3:12 a.m., a 30-year-old man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was in fair condition.

Two other men also self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital — a 27-year-old man also in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 29-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. These men were initially believed also to have been shot in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue, but police later said only the 30-year-old man was associated with that address.

At 3:34 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was asleep in a home in the 1000 block of West Thorndale Avenue when gunfire pierced the window and struck him in the ankle. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition. At 3:50 a.m., a 19-year-old man was walking through an alley behind the 1100 block of West Roosevelt Road when an armed man pistol-whipped him in the face and then shot him once in the leg.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. At 3:20 a.m., two men, ages 27 and 29, self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot at an unknown location. The younger man was shot in the leg and treated and released in good condition, while the older man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was listed in good condition. The victims were uncooperative about specifics.

At 4:41 a.m., a 25-year-old woman was in a home in the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue when she was struck by gunfire that was believed to have come from outside the house. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. At 6:44 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was in a home in the 600 block of East 131st Street when a man standing outside the residence approached her, took out a gun, and shot her.

The victim was shot three times in the leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. The man was taken into police custody





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Chicago Shootings Memorial Day Weekend Gun Violence Wounded Victims Mount Sinai Hospital Stroger Hospital Of Cook County St. Bernard Hospital University Of Chicago Medical Center St. Francis Hospital Advocate Christ Medical Center Stroger Hospital Of Cook County Mount Sinai Hospital St. Bernard Hospital University Of Chicago Medical Center St. Francis Hospital Advocate Christ Medical Center

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