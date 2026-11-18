Marvel Comics' February 2027 line brings major launches and events. And here are twenty-one of the, announced early and frankensteined together, including

Marvel Comics' February 2027 line brings major launches and events. And here are twenty-one of the, announced early and frankensteined together, includingCover A: TBD | Cover B: Marcelo Ferreira Midnight Bloodbath Variant | Cover C: Peach Momoko Midnight Special Variant | Cover D: TBD Artist Midnight Horror Homage Variant | Cover E: 1:25 Benjamin Su Midnight Gallery Variant Oscorp's second generation monstrosity is loose, and its first prey is Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, the mutation that created Spider-Man has spread to a new host… with shocking results. Cover A: TBD | Cover B: Mark Spears Variant | Cover C: 1:25 Nicoletta Baldari Variant | Cover D: 1:100 Mark Spears Virgin Variant | Cover E: TBD Artist Romance Variant Rhino's rage! Rhino's unstoppable force vs. Tombstone's immovable object. What happens if Spider-Man is caught in between?

Also read Titan Comics February 2027 Release Schedule Details Lenore and Highlander Updates

Cover A: TBD | Cover B: Ito Variant | Cover C: 1:25 Federico Vicentini Variant | Cover D: Geoff Shaw Romance Variant Sabotage! As Revelation and the X-Men try to help the mutants of District X, they find themselves challenged for leadership as Grievance strikes! Who is this terrifying new mutant, and to what lengths will he go to get his revenge?

In a dystopian future engineered by one of his greatest foes, Captain America fights to fix the timeline alongside Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom. But Steve's oldest friends no longer trust him in this time, and his enemies are closing in…Moon Knight and Hunter's Moon attend a party hosted by the criminal syndicate, Agence Byzantine. Anything can happen, but one thing's for certain: It'll be a night to remember! Formal dress required!

The trail to truth is blazed with blood! Logan reunites with… Victor Creed?! With Wolverine off the leash in his Feral form — brace for bloodshed! The Incarcerated Iron Man, Part 3 of 4!

Love is in the air… literally! Tony falls under Moonstone's spell and takes a journey down memory lover's lane! Curse of the Sea Hag! Avast, ye landlubbers… and attend this tale of Deadpool and Blind Al!

After one of Al's predictions hits close to that gross squishy part of his body Wade calls a heart, Merc for Hire heads to the sea on a mission to save missing children… but what lies beneath the waves may be more than either of them can handle! The events of DNX have inflamed anti-mutant prejudice to an all-time high!

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As Justina LaGuardia's psychological warfare threatens to destroy Emma Frost's sanity, Daredevil and the X-Men fight to prove the innocence of New York City's most vulnerable mutants before it's too late. Cover A: Andrea Sorrentino | Cover B: Alex Maleev | Cover C: Jerome Opeña | Cover D: Netho Diaz An all-new, lavishly illustrated look at the life of one of the most popular and controversial characters in the history of comics… Magneto.

His expansive story told from a fresh illuminating perspective. X-Men collaborators Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino reunite with Eisner-winning colorist Dave Stewart for this unique look at an explosive life of contradictions that has defined huge parts of the entire Marvel Universe. Issue #1 takes us to the near future where the choices Magneto has made play out in very surprising ways. That means X-Men guest stars galore!

Magneto will be featured in the blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday film, and this series will give new and old readers a chance to dive into the character's powerful legacy. The final battle to stop the corruption of the Marvel Universe starts here!!! As Manhattan falls to an army of twisted monsters and the Baxter Building becomes the heart of a nightmare, the Infernal Hulk unveils his fallen Avengers and a plan that could transform all life on Earth.

But a new Gray Hulk enters the war with no grand mission and no noble cause. He's here for one thing: to smash the Infernal Hulk into the ground. And before the battle ends, a shocking face from Bruce Banner's past returns. Full colour. 32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027.

From their debut in the pages of last year's comes an all-new Regulators adventure from writer Mikki Kendall and artist Georges Jeanty. Over a century ago, in a dark hour for mutantkind, the mutates of that time found safety at Haven House. But a new threat — in an alluring guise — has emerged in the bayou, and her machinations will spell disaster in X-Men: Regulators. The changes to the Four's physiologies continue.

Everyone is looking to Reed for answers and tensions rise the longer he can't produce them. Meanwhile, a new threat stalks the woods surrounding Storm Systems HQ. Venom joins the Noir Universe! Just as life seems to be going Peter Parker's way, a new foe threatens to engulf him in total darkness — literally!

As he untangles the mystery of what happened to his new girlfriend's ex-boyfriend , Peter will have to choose between the allure of infinite power or catching a murderer… and his choice may cost him everything. Cover A: Kaare Andrews | Cover B: Wes Craig | Cover C: Mark Brooks Angelic Variant | Cover D: Alexander Lozano Variant | Cover E: Pere Pérez Variant | Cover F: Mark Brooks Virgin Variant DON'T MESS WITH THE ANGEL OF DEATH!

Demons are running amok in New York City, and a new demon hunter has been assigned by Heven to hunt and destroy them — ANGELA. Are things not what they seem? What does the demon lord Abraxis want with the Big Apple? Why is Heven so concerned with Earth?

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Angela doesn't really care but plans to wet her blade with evil blood. She sent shockwaves through the Ten Realms. She conquered Hel. She waged war across the cosmos.

Now, Heven's deadliest warrior brings her legendary hunt to Earth in an explosive new ongoing series. The series kicks off when a mysterious demon outbreak turns Earth into Angela's new hunting ground, where the divine hero finds unexpected new allies and fresh purpose on new adventures unlike any she's faced before. MEET THE MOGUL!!! Venom comes face-to-face with the man trying to wrench Alphabet City from his protection, the wielder of the unstoppable will of Cyttorak…MOGUL!

Can the lethal protector break the willpower of this mental powerhouse? Mephisto assembles his Sinister Six for a showdown with the new Avengers team as Spider-Man confronts the fallout of his deal with the devil. Ronin meets Reaver. An infernal compact made in Hell.

Scores will be settled, but the Peace Must Hold! A New Orleans supply run results in Jubilee and Howler being in the middle of a terrible hit-and-run incident and a desperate hunt for the driver…only to lead to the most-requested Uncanny X-Men story of the current era! Magneto and his handpicked squad of X-Men return to the Red Planet on a mission of critical importance…but a challenge interrupts their vital work. And on Arakko…a challenge must always be answered.

Full colour. 32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24 2027. THE AVENGER SITUATION, PART 3 OF 5! The aftermath of ARMAGEDDON continues as the X-Men come face-to-face with RETRIBUTION! Who are they?

Why do they want Annihilus dead? And why would the X-Men even have a problem with that? ALSO: Storm and Butterfly have tea! Colossus and Bishop make a new friend!

And Firestar and Iceman get to know the Negative Zone up close and personal! Full colour. 32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

More Absolute Universe Debuts In Absolute Flash #21 Morsaa Vampire Lore With Scott & Jean In Midnight X-Men #2 Morsaa Vampire Lore With Scott and Jean in Midnight X-Men #2 from Marvel Comics by Jonathan Hickman & Matteo Della Fonte tomorrow Lovecraft And Liminal Spaces In Midnight Fantastic Four #2 Marvel Comics' February 2027 line brings major launches and events. And here are twenty-one of the, announced early and frankensteined together, includingMore Absolute Universe Debuts In Absolute Flash #21 Stitch #9 Preview: Who Let the Dogs Out?

Stitch Did Stitch #9 launches a new arc as Stitch visits a planet of peaceful dogs and leaves them thoroughly riled up. Dynamite's comic hits stores Wednesday. Space Ghost vs. The Herculoids #3 hits stores Wednesday as a furious Space Ghost takes on Zandor while the Collector and Mekkano scheme in the shadows.