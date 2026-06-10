21 Jump Street: Third Installment Officially Happening with Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Ice Cube, and Rodney Rothman as Director

The first film, a self-aware R-rated riot, was a smash hit, making over $200 million worldwide in Lord and Miller's live-action directorial debut. 22 Jump Street reached even greater heights by raking in over $331 million as the underachievers traded their undercover gig in high school for college. A lot of the original Jump Street DNA is being carried over to 24, and that also includes producer Neal H. Moritz.

A new report has confirmed that a long-awaited third installment in the 21 Jump Street franchise is officially happening, with both Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in talks to reprise their leading roles, alongside Ice Cube , who's also discussing a return as Captain Dickson.

The title, fittingly, will be 24 Jump Street, and yes, you read that right. In place of the Lord Miller team-up, the threequel will be helmed by one of their frequent collaborators, Rodney Rothman, who has experience in the franchise, co-writing the screenplay for 22 Jump Street. Not only will he be shooting the latest antics of the two bumbling undercover cop besties, but he also co-wrote the screenplay with Hill and Meghan Malloy





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

21 Jump Street Third Installment Jonah Hill Channing Tatum Ice Cube Rodney Rothman Neal H. Moritz 24 Jump Street Live-Action Directorial Debut R-Rated Riot Self-Aware High School College DNA Producer Director Screenplay Co-Written Co-Director Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Spider-Man Miles Morales Web-Slinging Adventure Men In Black Crossover Rumored Hack Best Script Third Movie Dream Assumption Negotiations Reality Sony Pictures Hack Rumored Men In Black Crossover Channing Tatum Third Movie Dream Assumption Negotiations Reality Sony Pictures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd Reveals Shaved Head After Third Hair Transplant on PodcastJack P Shepherd, known for his role as David Platt on Coronation Street, has undergone his third hair transplant. The actor, 38, showed his co-stars Ben Price and Colson Smith the early results on their On The Sofa podcast, just one day after the procedure. He explained that despite having two previous transplants, baldness progression necessitated a third. His friends reacted with surprise and humor, comparing his shaved, slightly bloodied scalp to Megamind. Shepherd cited diminishing confidence and social media trolling as motivations, and noted the timing was convenient due to paternity leave. His wife Hanni had reservations about the appearance during her pregnancy.

Read more »

Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Ice Cube In Talks For '24 Jump Street'Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Ice Cube are in talks to return for a third installment in the '21 Jump Street' movie reboot franchise.

Read more »

Third 21 Jump Street Film in the Works with Original Cast in TalksThe third installment of the 21 Jump Street franchise is officially in the works with stars Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, and Ice Cube all in talks to return. The crime comedy threequel will be directed by Rodney Rothman, who also penned the script along with Hill and Meghan Malloy. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are also set to return as producers.

Read more »

24 Jump Street Sequel In Development With Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill & Ice CubeJonah Hill, Channing Tatum and Ice Cube might return for 24 Jump Street.

Read more »