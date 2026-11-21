Neatniks offer their tips — like cleaning as you cook — for the rest of us.

Ensure that routine chores such as vacuuming get done by scheduling them for the same time each week or month. If you ask an always-tidy person how they do it, they’ll probably list habits and rules they live by.

If you ask 50 people whose homes are always tidy the same question, clear patterns will emerge. To the less-than-tidy, these habits may seem irritating, annoying or even unfathomable, but they’re the ones neatniks swear by. The origin of this saying is unknown — it has been attributed to Benjamin Franklin as well as to Mrs. Beeton and her “Book of Household Management” — but regardless, it’s a guiding principle of the tidy set.

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The idea is that everything in your home should have a home of its own, a place where it belongs, and that when it’s not in use, it’s returned to that particular place. Having a place for everything makes this habit easier to commit to: Instead of putting things down when you’re done with them, put them away. This applies to everything from packages entering the home to piles of folded laundry. Don’t put them down – put them away.

Treat transition periods as a time to return things to their rightful homes. When you go to the kitchen to get a snack, bring your empty glass and put it in the dishwasher. When you head to the bathroom, bring that package of toilet paper that was just delivered. When you get up from the couch to head to bed, grab the hoodie you discarded earlier and hang it up.

These small acts help keep things in their place. Putting things away instead of putting them down applies to trash as much as it does to your belongings. Placing things in the trash as soon as they become trash is an easier habit to stick to if trash receptacles are easy to access. Placing one in each of the main rooms in the home will help keep refuse from cluttering up your spaces.

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Before tying up the trash bag and taking it out, open the refrigerator and do a quick check: Are there leftovers languishing that you know you won’t eat? Forgotten lettuce liquefying in the crisper drawer? Yogurt past its expiration date? Toss them and, if need be, wipe up small spills or messes that you spotted as part of this quick cleanup.

Cleaning as you cook is a good way to make use of downtime to pick off tasks that take only a minute or two. It makes cleanup after a meal less daunting. Cleaning as you cook is a good way to make use of downtime to pick off tasks that take only a minute or two.

This could be loading items into the dishwasher; hand-washing, drying and putting away a knife or wood cutting board; wiping sticky fingerprints off a cabinet door. There will still be cleanup after the meal is finished, but cleaning as you cook makes the job much less daunting. In households of two or more people, run the dishwasher every evening – even when it’s not full. Then, in the morning, unload it and, throughout the day, do your best to put dirty dishes straight into the machine rather than in the sink, where they tend to linger and turn into a pile that needs to be dealt with. It’s standard operating procedure for most people to wipe their kitchen counters daily, either throughout the day during and after food preparation, or in the evening as part of a “closing shift.

” But bathroom counters don’t always get that kind of attention, and they should: Wiping the bathroom counter, as well as the sink basin and faucet, at the end of the day removes germs, bacteria and other buildup, and it’s an easy task to add to your evening washing up routine. Dwell time, those idle moments while waiting for something , is perfect for performing small cleaning or tidying jobs such as wiping off a counter or putting stray items away.

It may seem counterintuitive, but moving away from the idea of one dedicated day to do all the laundry is a way to lighten the load of what can feel like a never-ending chore. Instead, split laundry up throughout the week, doing one load every day, every other day or every third day, depending on the size of your household.

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This may not be feasible for all households, but if you have the space, placing your laundry hamper where you undress – usually the bathroom – makes it much easier to toss dirty clothes where they belong. “In-between clothes” are clothes you’ve worn once and plan to wear again before they’re washed, and having a place for them, such as a hook or a basket, instead of strewing them about, will help keep your bedroom from looking messy. Making your bed every day is a speedy way to tidy the bedroom and check off one item on the to-do list. It’s an easy task to start the day right.

Speaking of messy-looking bedrooms, the quickest way to make a bedroom look tidy is to make the bed. Do it every morning. There are two fun acronyms for this one: OHIO, which stands for “only handle it once,” and HOT, which is short for “handle one time. ” OHIO and HOT can apply to plenty of things, but they’re particularly useful rules for handling mail and packages.

The two-minute rule is simple, and sticking to it will make a big impact on the tidiness of your home: If a task takes less than two minutes, it gets done now. Think of taking five to 10 minutes in the evening to “reset” your home as a gift you give to your future self: Waking up to a clean house will make your morning run more smoothly, not to mention that it is simply more pleasant.

An evening routine may include straightening up the living room, starting the dishwasher, wiping kitchen and bathroom counters – no deep cleaning, just a few small jobs before turning in for the night. Take 10 or so minutes once a week to walk through your home picking up, putting away or throwing out things that are out of place. The basket method is a simple way to tackle clutter throughout the day or when a quick tidying is needed.

Grab a basket or bag, fill it with stray items that are out of place, and tuck it away for the moment. Then, when you have time, empty it by returning things to their rightful homes. Our homes are active places, and messes and piles are a part of life. Plan for them, and keep them contained, by designating “dirty zones” in your house that help contain everyday messes to one small area.

Routine chores such as cleaning the bathroom and kitchen, changing the sheets, vacuuming and mopping, etc., have to get done, and one of the best ways to ensure that is simply to schedule them for the same time each week or month. Finally, set yourself up for success by storing cleaning supplies where they’re used – especially in the kitchen and the bathroom, where daily cleaning is ideal.