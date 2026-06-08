21 Fully Grown Male Celebs Who Reportedly 'Dated' Literal Teenagers, In Case You Forgot

We need to stop giving these guys a pass because they're talented or beloved.

I'm a Senior Staff Writer based in New York City, where I've been covering classic BuzzFeed-style content since 2020. It's an unfortunately common phenomenon of our society that men will often date younger women — especially when it comes to male celebs.

A lot of famous male celebs have even"dated" teenagers. I say"dated" because some of these people were literally minors — and frankly, in my opinion, if you're"dating" a teenager in your 30s or even 20s*, you're a predator. *Obviously, I'm not talking about a 19-year-old dating a 20-year-old here, people.

I'm talking about a 28-year-old dating a 16-year-old.about beloved celebs that are actually creepy, and I noticed there were a ton of celebs nominated for allegedly problematic relationships with minors and teenagers. Read on to find out which of your faves are just major creeps. , “I think he got in early, I think he was smart. They’re closer in age than a lot of relationships I know.

" Tyga thenasked her about the two:"I think at 16, I was probably fucking someone that was in their 20s, for sure. I wouldn’t say I was even dating, probably just sleeping with them. But again, Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old.

" Tyga also got ahas been beloved for decades. But for some reason, people seem to ignore the fact that he once"dated" a 16-year-old. He literallyto it in his memoir, writing, “She was 16, she knew how to nasty, and there wasn’t a hair on it.

"Tyler is referring to Julia Holcomb, who actually sued him last year for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress back in the '70s. Like Tyler stated in his memoir, she claims that Tyler persuaded her mother to signed over guardianship to him, which is corroborated in Tyler's own memoir, in which he writes “her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state.

I took her on tour with me. ” Tyler was 26 at the time.extra Kenzie Dalton in 2006, when she was a senior in high school and he was 24. She was reported to be 18 at the time.

They two hadKenzie appeared as an extra in were filmed/aired when she was 17), though there are no reports they dated before she was 18.together for about a year, so it's unclear when the relationship turned from coworkers to dating, though they had denied dating in the past. Also, the first episode aired when Panettiere was newly 17, so she must've been 16 during filming.

Again, this is when they met, not started dating, but still.his wife Priscilla in Germany when she was 14 and he was 24. They began a relationship that involved lying in bed with their arms around each other nightly — although Priscilla maintains they did not sleep together until they were married.

They stayed in touch after he went back to the US, and Priscilla says he eventually convinced her parents to let her move to the US and live with his family when she was 17. However, she soon moved in with Elvis instead. She was still in high school. Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers also admitted to a relationship with a minor.

He once told the story of a Catholic school girl who had come to his concert that he slept with, and her eventually revealing she was 14, a runaway, and her father was the chief of police — Kiedis"I did want to get her the hell back home right away. So, we had sex one more time.

” He was in his mid-20s.with her boyfriend Don Johnson when she was just 15 after meeting him at 14 — he was eight years older than her. They later got engaged when she was 18, then split before coming back together to remarry and have Dakota Johnson.with Lori Maddox when she was 14 years old and he was in his late 20s.

It does not appear Page has ever addressed or responded to these claims.he"basically kidnapped" her after telling her he was going to be with her, then often left her at the hotel with security at the door. Lori — who also claimed she slept with David Bowie when she was underage —n the context of #metoo,"I never thought there was anything wrong with it, but maybe there was.

I used to get letters telling me he was a pedophile, but I’d never think of him like that.

" But she also said, “I don’t think underage girls should sleep with guys. I wouldn’t want this for anybody’s daughter.

"groomed her for those five years, while he was in his 40s). Smith said they had sex when she was 14. Wymandirectly contradict these claims, but said,"It wasn’t how it was reported to be. A lot of people understood, but a lot didn’t, especially the media.

”a teenager, though he claims she was 18 when they began the romantic aspect of their relationship. After she turned 18, he told Howard Stern, “I didn’t realize she was so young. This is the only girl I ever went out with who was that young. I wasn’t dating her.

We just went to a restaurant, and that was it. ” He confirmed their relationship a few years later. In case you don't find all this charming enough, Jerry also said, “I don’t want my wife to work," which may have contributed to the breakup between the two.that she was 18 when her romantic relationship with 29-year-old Wilmer Valderrama began, though they had met when she was 17, and she called it"love at first sight.

" However, her song"29" is all about"dating" a 29-year-old at 17 and feeling taken advantage of, and manyIn fact, this appears to be a pattern for Valderrama. He also dated Mandy Moore when she was"16 and 17,"We obviously all know R. Kelly is a creep, but we couldn't go this whole post without mentioning him. Kelly famously married Aaliyah in 1994,she was 15 and he was 27— a marriage that was annulled because Aaliyah was too young.

Witnesses have claimed that R. Kellyat age 28 that the two met at the Hollywood Canteen a dozen years before, meaning she would've been 16, though she did say they were friends before they dated. Lita Grey was only 8 when she met Charlie Chaplin, and the two later reconnected during the casting process for his film“It just really wasn’t a terribly appropriate situation in most people’s eyes, and now, it would be criminal," Massa





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Union County homicide investigation underway after juvenile male shot, killedAuthorities are investigating after a juvenile male was fatally shot Friday night on Florida Street in Elizabeth.

Read more »

SJSU volleyball scandal probe finds team allegedly recruited male for advantage without telling female playersThe Department of Education's findings allege former SJSU coach recruited a male athlete for the women's volleyball team, claiming the player was 'good enough to make us better.'

Read more »

The Silent Warning: Why Male Health Issues Deserve More Than a Quick FixAn exploration of how male bedroom problems can signal serious underlying health conditions, the dangers of self-treating with testosterone, and the importance of thorough medical investigation over quick fixes. Also includes commentary on doctor relationships and NHS anti-Semitism training.

Read more »

How My Uncle’s Con Is Fully Exposed: Mary TrumpAll World Cup coverage by The Daily Beast.

Read more »