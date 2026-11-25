'I got into it late, around 22 or 23 years old. ... Modeling was not great for me. As with any product you're selling or buying, people are very critical. When that product is your body, it can be brutal.'

As a Senior Staff Writer at BuzzFeed, I cover real-life stories that explore relationships, lifestyle , and the internet's most fascinating trends..

Former and current models, designers, and other employees exposed the eye-opening realities of working in their field, and it's a lot to take in. Here's what they had to say:"We have absolutely disgusting salaries. You work various jobs and get paid the least, or they just let you do the worst job they can find, regardless of what you applied for.

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There's exploitation through long hours and unpaid overtime; the entire industry is full of rich people's kids and similar jerks — it's nepotism to the max. Without connections, you have nothing…and if you get anything, you are still f**ked…" "The only good thing about it was meeting a few cool people and having fun with models — and that doesn't happen anymore anyway.

"I’m 24. I did petite, makeup, hand, and shoe modeling from 16–18 on runways and for a few local businesses; I was offered higher-paying jobs but declined. I was noticed at West Edmonton Mall by an agent while a show was going on. Thought it would be fun.

Narrator: 'It was not fun.

' I was too socially awkward; however, I did really well when I didn’t have to speak. It's a rude, awful, judgmental world that is highly sexual, and honestly, I did it so I could pay for school and some expansions for my MMORPGs. I was eventually 'fired' for not being sociable enough or coming to 'model parties,' which were just snotty afterparties where creepy, rich, young dudes hit on you.

I did, however, pay for all four years of college with it.

" "It's so toxic. I've done an internship at a pretty well-known couture designer, and the employees were miserable. The head of design was constantly stressed af, underpaid, and a mean, miserable person. There's no time for a personal life — you're only busy catering to our boss's wishes.

Everyone talked badly about her behind her back, because we were all fed up with her attitude and the way she treated interns and employees alike. I was like, do I really want to be that person? I thought making dresses for celebs and couture week would be my dream, but witnessing what kind of person it turned her into, I'm now unsure whether to continue with fashion at all, lol.

Before the show, I worked every single day for about six weeks, from morning till midnight, up to 3 a.m. Unfortunately, I was one of the capable interns, so I was basically doing employee tasks with the same pressure but no pay. 🤪" "I got into it late, around 22 or 23 years old — just saw a casting call for a shoot and went with it .

I mostly just did it for fun, but began to get a little more serious and took a few paid gigs. I never tried to get repped because of my age, even though I did meet agency standards. If I'd known more about it when I was younger, I probably would have done fairly well. Modeling was not great for me.

As with any product you're selling or buying, people are very critical. When that product is your body, it can be brutal. I was already struggling with depression and a lot of self-worth issues, and having my appearance broken down and criticized in ways I could do nothing about did a number.

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"It took a couple of years after I stopped modeling to be able to look at myself in the mirror and not automatically find something wrong"I write-dance-model for fashion, runway, and promotional. Grade school pageants led to my first commercial. Modeling is highs, lows, huge egos, personality clashes, wild hours, inconsistent work, andIt both elevates then decimates my self-esteem daily. Some jobs can pay a lot, yet others will pay absolutely nothing at all.

Rejection, being physically dissected, feeling embarrassed, and being replaced are normal.

" "As I've grown older, one of the wildest things I've noticed is the sexism. In an industry that is majority-women, I feel like I've still always had an advantage as a man: All the CEOs, most of the head designers I've worked with, and most of the highest-paid people in the company are men. That and the racism.

Not outspokenly, maybe, but I can count the number of Black people I've worked with in my career, and the number of South Asians isn't much higher. When I compare that to my year group at uni, it is quite clear that only a certain demographic tends to get employed. Even at intern level, I don't see a much better ratio.

I mentioned it once in front of some colleagues, and they thought I was being silly until I pointed out we had two Black colleagues in a company of about 60 people.

"Nepotism is for top jobs, but even getting started these days means you have to have money ; who else can afford a place to live in London as an unpaid intern? I literally couldn't start my career now the way I managed 20 years ago; the city is too expensive, and I didn't have any money behind me.

" "NY designer here: Everything has become so corporate. Most brands in NYC are conglomerates with a single parent company 'owning' all the designer brands under its umbrella. There's not much room for creativity. The NY design industry is a numbers game.

Indie designers trying to be creative don't seem able to stay open for very long. If you combine the 'lack of creative opportunities' with already low salaries, extra-long hours, and maximum stress levels, and pressure to be faster and cheaper, then it's no wonder most people leave the NYC fashion design industry by their 30s and look for a different career path.

"At least in the US, every industry is pretty much monopolized by a few large parent companies. Fashion as well. Maybe consumers can revolutionize things by trying to shop small and fresh, creative brands, but I don't know if the people here have enough money to choose.

""I look at it this way: If any other career relied only on how you looked physically in order to earn money, what would you call it? If you are in a 'creative' industry, why is there so little variation in the way the girls look? Emaciated, unusually tall, and young? By 25, your body is too 'developed,' and you don't get work anymore?

My experience many years ago was dreadful, and I felt like a piece of meat up for grabs, while everyone was so jealous of the attention I got and kept telling me how lucky I was to have these opportunities. We were herded together, paraded up and down often in just our underwear or less, and then hunted by manipulative, sick people who took advantage of our age and innocence to make money.

My experience was — never, ever let any child I knew go into that business!

" "I modeled as a teenager. I was approached on the street by a scout, then my mom took me to Paris for a while, and I basically did a season.

Some bits of it I liked: The clothes, the makeup, the attention, shoots and runway stuff, which I found I'm quite good at, but all in all, it made me starve myself; it made me self-conscious of my body; it made me competitive about other women; it made me pick myself apart in ways that I didn't before. Lots of people sexualized me at an age where I didn't want to be sexualized, especially by fully grown adults.

There's a lot of drugs, a lot of alcohol, a lot of partying. I think I'd have handled it better as an adult, but youth is a big part of what they want from you.

" "I work as a designer and have worked in LA and NYC. Have worked for various types of brands, from mass market to designer, and it's toxic everywhere. Cheaper, more, faster, more innovative! You're always getting handed more responsibility without raises or title raises.

I've experienced and seen horrible sexism and racism in the industry; creative directors have made me feel terrible about my body, yelled at me over the smallest things, and forced me to stay up all night to meet deadlines. Now I'm higher up and am still in the industry, determined to make a difference — plus, passion keeps bringing me back.

"The most I can do is to stand up for myself where I can, and treat my direct reports with the respect and compassion I wish I had received. Every time I get a new job, I tell myself it’s my last fashion job ever, then I always eventually turn around and get another fashion job lol…""I don’t know how contracts work these days, but in mine, I’m forbidden by contract to post photoshoots to social media unless I have express permission to do so.

I don't have the rights to the photos taken of me; they're copyrighted by the photographer, studio, client, whoever actually owns them. They pay me money, either a lump sum or royalties, for the use of my images; therefore, I cannot infringe on the copyright.

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My parents had to buy the magazines that have my photos in them, though I can get a free copy for my portfolio to use for castings, but I cannot use the photos for personal promotion or commercial gain.

" "Agencies do hate people going to them. I was lucky because my friend had already been scouted, and they thought we were both, and I was like, 'Ooooh, let's see if I can fake being a model!

' I'm not sure how I got away with it, and I thought they were gonna tell me to leave until they gave me a contract to look over. Agents see you as a disposable commodity, like a dog for a show ring, and if you're not up to standard, they cut their losses and find a new dog. But if you're consistently booked, they begin to invest more in you.

I've never been approached for porn, although I did have lots of old creepy men offering me money for sex.

" "Honestly, I was determined since I was little to be a fashion designer, but interning and working in the fashion world made me regret my childhood dream, and I felt bad for myself, so I just decided to make my own brand. 💀💀 It's rough, but I just started and already have two clients, so I'm happy about it. I'm just tryna hold my head up since I have a kid and can't give up.

😭" "There is a ridiculous amount of gatekeeping in this industry. If you are the 'right person' or can be pigeonholed into the niche they want you in, they MIGHT just possibly maybe occasionally think of letting you...stuff envelopes on the weekends in the basement: 'And while you're down there, what do you think of this design that your betters upstairs made? You'd change what? How terrible.

This is why you're down here.

' 'Why are you quitting? You ingrate! This is why you'll never make it in the field!!!

'""Participated in an open call as a model. Got a call back but was told that I would never make it very high in the industry because I'm too short . So basically, it would've been me forking over a lot of my own money to get into the low end of the industry, and I just didn't want to do that.

" "Income is inconsistent, and models can easily go into debt with their agency. Only a fraction of modeling 'work' is actually paid: the e-commerce shoots, advertising campaigns, lookbooks, etc. This is because commercial clients usually have that built into their budget. Whereas a large portion of the photoshoots or runways that you see from models are either not paid well or not paid at all. They are primarily for portfolio building, for experience/exposure, or for fun.

There's a lot of 'paying your dues' work in the fashion industry, or doing stuff for free in order to get to paid work, but sometimes that gets used as an excuse to undervalue models/creatives.

" "Every time someone in this sub makes a compilation of an alum's post-show 'work,' I look at the photos, and I'm like, '... Some of these look like test shoots, some of these look like they were from a minor editorial.

' ... I highly doubt most of these photos were 'paid' work. You really can't judge the success of a model's career simply on the number of shoots they've done.

"The fact that models don’t own their own images in any capacity; it all belongs to the photographer. This is actually one of the things Instagram has improved for the industry.

""Another reason that models can go into debt is that they may not be aware that they need to read the contract regarding travel and lodging expenses for photoshoots. Not all jobs are willing to shoulder that cost, so often the agency will pay for that, which in turn will become a debt that the model will have to shoulder.

These sorts of things can quickly put a model in debt because, aside from the cut of the agency and needing to pay for the logistics that the job did not offer, they're left with very little for living expenses.

" "High fashion models don't get a lot of money just for doing runway and editorial. They get money if they star in an ad. But all they get is either exposure or a bunch of hand-me-downs that didn't sell well the previous season.

""I actually left the fashion industry as a whole to pursue a totally different career path. I found it to be exactly what people are describing. I got my start at a world-renowned couture house, and even they were unaware of these realites. Eventually, I realized I needed out; otherwise, I might lose my creative spark forever.

""Lots of unhealthy behaviors are normalized and even glorified — extreme calorie deprivation, use of stimulants to suppress appetite, smoking cigarettes, etc. Also, the industry is rife with predators who take advantage of young models, since girls often start modeling as very young teenagers and do not always have someone looking out for them. I also would guess that the mental toll from constantly having your appearance critiqued is immense.

"Current and former models, designers, and other fashion industry employees: What are some"dark" secrets about your job that more people should know? Tell us in the comments or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, use the form below.at 1-800-656-HOPE , which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider.

You can also search for your local center If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP and find more resources