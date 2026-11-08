Senegal Migrant Boat Sinks Off Kébémer, Killing at Least 21 People

Senegal's interior ministry confirms 21 deaths after a vessel carrying migrants sank near Kebemer. At least one survivor was found as rescue efforts continue in the dangerous Atlantic migration corridor.

At least 21 people died after a small boat carrying migrants sank off Senegal's Atlantic coast near the town of Kébémer, north of the capital Dakar, the interior ministry said on Sunday. In a post on the social media platform X, the ministry said one person had been found alive as of Saturday evening.

The Senegalese interior ministry said emergency teams had been mobilised to continue searching for any more survivors who may be stranded in the water or washed ashore. The ministry did not specify how many people were believed to have been on board, so the full number of missing people remains unknown. Senegal's interior minister is scheduled to visit the site of the sinking on Monday.

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The Atlantic migration route from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands is considered one of the deadliest in the world. The Spanish rights group Walking Borders reports that at least 635 people died on the route during the first five months of 2026.

The group also found that for every 100 migrants who made it to the Canary Islands in that period, around 21 died. The high mortality rate reflects the dangers of crossing the ocean in often unseaworthy vessels that frequently capsize.

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The Kébémer tragedy is not an isolated incident. In July, the United Nations refugee agency said nearly 150 people died or went missing within the space of one week from boats that sank off Mauritania while trying to reach Europe. The agency added that almost 400 people were rescued during that period.

Earlier, on New Year's Eve 2025, a boat carrying more than 200 migrants sank off the coast of The Gambia. Red Cross officials reported that 44 bodies were recovered from that sinking.

The town of Mbour in Senegal has frequently served as a departure point for migrants attempting to reach Europe via the Atlantic route. Its proximity to Dakar and its coastal geography make it a critical, though dangerous, transit hub for people fleeing economic hardship and instability across West Africa.

The latest sinking brings renewed attention to weak migration management and the urgent need for safer, legal pathways to Europe. As search and rescue operations continue near Kébémer, Senegalese authorities and international partners face pressure to prevent further losses on this deadly corridor.