A roundup of 21 controversial celebrities who have faced serious allegations or past scandals but managed to maintain their careers and public reputations. The article highlights unproven claims, public denials, and specific cases like Kevin Hart's 2018 Oscars hosting controversy involving homophobic tweets.

of beloved celebrities who've managed to dodge full-on cancellation despite having faced some seriously eyebrow-raising allegations over the years. But unfortunately, it brings me no pleasure to report that there are still PLENTY more stories to unpack.to round up even more famous people whose troubling pasts have left people wondering how the HECK they managed to maintain their careers and reputations.

From decades-old scandals to allegations you may have never even heard of, here are 21 shocking celeb scandals that people say were swept under the rug: But first, a reminder that the following stories reflect the individual opinions and allegations of the users who shared them. While we've provided additional context for their claims, many remain unproven or have been publicly denied by the celebrities involved and should not be taken as evidence of wrongdoing.with his Oscar host tweet fiasco...he is a plant, and they keep burying the guy, and yet he keeps springing back up.

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""Truly wild that people seem to forget he made openly homophobic comments and threatened his son with violence if he turned out to be gay. "Kevin Hart, the comedian and actor, faced major backlash in 2018 after he was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars, prompting people to dig up a series of seemingly anti-gay tweets.