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A Mexican cartel accused of trafficking massive amounts of drugs, smuggling people across the border and moving military-style weapons into Mexico is at the center of a sweeping federal indictment announced Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — A Mexican cartel accused of trafficking massive amounts of drugs, smuggling people across the border and moving military-style weapons into Mexico is at the center of a sweeping federal indictment announced Friday. Federal prosecutors have charged 21 alleged members and associates of La Nueva Familia Michoacana, a Mexican cartel designated as a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025.

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The indictment follows an investigation involving the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. What I want everyone to understand from this case and so many others that we do here in the Western District of Texas is that cartels are not just a Mexican problem," U.S. Attorney Justin Simmons said during Friday's news conference.

According to prosecutors, the cartel built an international criminal operation involving drug trafficking, human smuggling, weapons trafficking, money laundering and extortion, with activities stretching from Mexico into communities across Texas. The indictment names two brothers, Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, as alleged leaders of the organization. Prosecutors say the brothers took control of the cartel in 2011, expanding its operations and influence across several Mexican states.

Federal officials say the organization moved thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin into the United States while establishing stash houses in American neighborhoods to store drugs, weapons and people. Investigators also uncovered an unusual arrangement involving mines controlled by the cartel in Mexico. According to Simmons, the organization traded minerals from those mines to Chinese individuals in exchange for precursor chemicals used to manufacture drugs destined for the United States.

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Prosecutors say the organization smuggled thousands of migrants into the United States, sometimes with deadly consequences. Simmons pointed to a March 2021 crash involving a Dodge Ram pickup carrying migrants that was fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The truck crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Ford F-150, killing eight migrants, including a child.

In the alien smuggling space, we see that these smugglers often drive at high rates of speed, whether they're fleeing from law enforcement or just otherwise trying to avoid detection," Simmons said.

"This endangers American drivers. Federal investigators also identified at least two stash houses in Buda and Bastrop, where prosecutors say the cartel stored weapons and other materials used in its operations. Simmons warned that such properties can expose surrounding neighborhoods to violence, particularly when rival criminals attempt to steal drugs, weapons or money.

The cartel is also accused of purchasing powerful weapons in the United States and transporting them into Mexico to protect its smuggling routes and maintain control over territory. Those weapons allegedly included .50-caliber firearms, AR-15 rifles, weapons chambered in 7.62 mm and rocket-propelled grenades. Prosecutors also described vehicles equipped with mounts capable of holding military-style machine guns.

Robert Topper, assistant special agent in charge of the ATF's Houston Field Division, said the investigation targeted a network responsible for acquiring and moving firearms from the United States to criminal organizations in Mexico. The illegal movement of firearms fuels violence, strengthens transnational criminal and terrorist organizations, and threatens public safety on both sides of the border," Topper said. The investigation also uncovered a large-scale money laundering operation.

Prosecutors allege the cartel transferred millions of dollars from the United States into Mexico through cash smuggling and wire transfers between American and Mexican banks. In Central Texas, DEA investigators seized more than 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine, 100 pounds of cocaine, more than 500 grams of fentanyl and several rifles during the investigation.

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Brendan Hanratty, acting assistant special agent in charge of the DEA's Austin office, said two individuals named in the indictment, Antonio Ojo de Agua and Abraham Espinosa Madrigal, were allegedly responsible for distributing cocaine and methamphetamine in the Austin area. Simmons described an incident in 2006 when members of the organization, then known as La Familia Michoacana, allegedly entered a nightclub and dumped the severed heads of five rival cartel members from a garbage bag.

He said the act was intended to announce the group's presence and demonstrate its willingness to use extreme violence. This is not just a moneymaking operation," Simmons said.

"These people are on an ideological mission. Federal officials credited the Homeland Security Task Force with bringing together investigators from multiple agencies to connect drug seizures, weapons trafficking investigations and human smuggling cases to the larger criminal organization. Charles Kirby, acting deputy special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Laredo, said the investigation demonstrated how criminal organizations depend on networks spanning multiple countries and jurisdictions.

During a question-and-answer session, Simmons acknowledged that many of the defendants remain in Mexico, although some are already in U.S. custody. He said federal authorities expect cooperation from Mexican officials to bring additional defendants to the United States to face prosecution.

"These investigations take months, if not years," Simmons said, describing the work required to connect individual seizures and criminal activities to the cartel's leadership. Of the 21 defendants, 19 face possible life sentences if convicted. The remaining two face up to 20 years in federal prison.

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