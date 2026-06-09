20th Century Studios Unveils Official Teaser Trailer, Poster, and Images for 'Whalefall'

The teaser trailer for 'Whalefall' offers a tense first look at the survival thriller, highlighting its claustrophobic horror. Director Brian Duffield shared new details about the film, including its 98-minute runtime and near real-time structure.

20th Century has released the official teaser trailer , poster, and images for Whalefall so you too can be haunted by the screams of someone slowly being consumed.

The Whalefall teaser centers on a harrowing underwater sequence, highlighting the film's claustrophobic horror. Director Brian Duffield shared new Whalefall details, including its 98-minute runtime and near real-time structure. Whalefall is set for an exclusive theatrical release on October 16, with 4DX adding another immersive layer. Congratulations, you can now all hear the noises and screams that have been haunting my nightmares since April





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Whalefall Teaser Trailer Poster Images Survival Thriller Claustrophobic Horror Brian Duffield 98-Minute Runtime Near Real-Time Structure Exclusive Theatrical Release 4DX

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