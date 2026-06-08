20th Century Studios Unveils New Trailer, Poster, and Images for The Dog Stars

20th Century Studios has officially released a new trailer, poster, and three new images for The Dog Stars, the new film from director Ridley Scott. The Dog Stars trailer expands on the post-apocalyptic setting, revealing more footage of the main cast and the world. Marketing for The Dog Stars is still keeping key mysteries under wraps, including what ended the world and the true threat.

20th Century Studios has officially released a new trailer , poster, and three new images for The Dog Stars , the new film from director Ridley Scott .

The Dog Stars trailer expands on the post-apocalyptic setting, revealing more footage of the main cast and the world. Marketing for The Dog Stars is still keeping key mysteries under wraps, including what ended the world and the true threat. The Dog Stars will debut exclusively in theaters on August 28, with Ridley Scott directing the adaptation. The film is a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice.

Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists. The cast includes Jacob Elordi as Hig, Josh Brolin as Bangley, and Margaret Qualley as Cima.

The film's marketing is still being a bit vague about what ended this world and why the survivors are the thing you should be afraid of. At the moment, we have a lot of new footage featuring the main cast, along with more hints about the kind of post-apocalyptic story we're dealing with. The Dog Stars will be released exclusively in theaters on August 28





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The Dog Stars Ridley Scott 20Th Century Studios Post-Apocalyptic Film New Trailer New Poster New Images

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