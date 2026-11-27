For a PHEV, that is 78 miles on electricity alone, while the three-row XC90 will get 73 miles as an EV.

In case anyone’s keeping track of this information, America will have a new long-range plug-in hybrid mileage champ next year. The new Volvo XC60 will go 78 miles on electricity alone before its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-banger kicks in.

That’s twice the all-electric range it had before. Its larger, three-row sister ship, the XC90, will also about double its own all-electric range—to 73 miles on battery alone—when it comes out about the same time. It’s all part of Volvo’s continuing—though somewhat delayed—journey to a zero-emission, all-electric future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The XC60 is our best-selling model of all time, while the XC90 marked the beginning of our premium journey,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. “Now, as long-range plug-in hybrids, they build on those legacies and, together with the all-electric EX60, give us our strongest-ever electrified offering in the mid-size SUV segment. This means a path to full electrification for every customer.