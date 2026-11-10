2028 Senate Outlook: Vulnerable GOP Seats After Midterm Blue Wave

Midterm results reshape the 2028 Senate landscape. Experts identify Chuck Grassley, Ron Johnson, and Ted Budd as top vulnerable GOP targets following Democratic gains.

Newly elected members of Congress arrived on Capitol Hill for orientation on Monday, marking a significant shift in the political landscape as the results of the recent midterm elections begin to reshape strategic outlooks. The most immediate impact is visible in the analysis of which Republican-held Senate seats could be particularly vulnerable in the 2028 election cycle. All 435 House seats and a new class of Senate seats will be on the ballot in 2028, setting the stage for a highly competitive environment.

Senate Control Shifts and Vulnerable Seats

Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate and House in last week's midterms, driven by several surprising flips in traditionally Republican states. Democrat James Talarico won Texas' U.S. Senate seat, while Democrat Annie Andrews won South Carolina's, signaling a broad "blue wave" that swept through Congress. However, several key Senate races remain undecided, including contests in Alaska and Mississippi, leaving some uncertainty in the final tallies.

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Of the GOP Senate seats up for election in 2028, Democrats stand the best chance of flipping three specific seats: Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Ted Budd of North Carolina. Political experts from major universities have identified these three as the primary targets for Democratic recruitment, citing narrow margins of victory in previous elections and shifting demographic trends in their respective states.

Grassley Age and Iowa Political Shift

Chuck Grassley, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980, is currently 93 years old. By the time he faces re-election in 2028, he would be 95 years old. The University of Akron political science professor David Cohen noted that Grassley's age makes him particularly vulnerable to a Democratic challenge. If Grassley were to run for re-election and survive another six-year term, he would be over 100 years old, a scenario that adds significant scrutiny to his continued candidacy.

The political context in Iowa has also shifted dramatically. Voters in Iowa just elected Josh Turek, the first Democrat sent to the Senate from Iowa since 2008. Cohen stated that Democrats will look to Grassley's seat whether or not he runs again, given this recent flip. The longtime Iowa Republican now represents a state where the partisan balance has clearly tilted toward the Democratic Party in recent federal elections.

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Grassley also poses the biggest retirement risk for Republicans, although a decision to step down before the end of this year could be viewed as a strategic move. George Washington University associate professor Casey Burgat explained that Iowa law allows the governor to appoint a replacement. Grassley could resign while Republican Governor Kim Reynolds can still appoint his replacement, rather than leave that power to incoming Democratic Governor Rob Sand.

Despite these strategic considerations, Grassley's office has explicitly ruled out a resignation. Burgat added that he would not expect a wave of senators to sacrifice their own careers simply to give their party a potential electoral advantage two years from now. This stance suggests that Grassley intends to complete his current term, regardless of the political headwinds he may face in 2028.

Johnson and Budd Face Tight Races

Ron Johnson was re-elected to Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat in 2022 by a margin of only 1 percentage point over his Democratic challenger. Johnson previously said he might not run for re-election again. Boston College professor of political science Dave Hopkins told Newsweek that it would not be shocking if Ron Johnson retires in the face of what would surely be another tough campaign in Wisconsin.

While Wisconsin did not have a U.S. Senate seat up for election this year, the state remained politically divided. Four Democrats and four Republicans won U.S. House seats in Wisconsin, indicating a near-even split in congressional representation. Additionally, Democrat David Crowley won the governor's mansion with 54 percent of the vote, further signaling a shift in the state's political landscape that could impact Senate races in 2028.

Ted Budd, a Republican Senator from North Carolina, also faces a tough fight if he runs for re-election. North Carolina is considered a genuine battleground state at this point, making the seat a juicy target for Democrats. David Cohen described the seat as one of the most vulnerable for Republicans, alongside that of Ron Johnson, due to the competitive nature of the state's electorate.

Ted Budd won his seat in 2022 with 50.5 percent of the vote, a three-point margin of victory. Ripon University professor of political science Henrik Schatzinger noted that both Budd and Johnson won relatively narrow victories in 2022. Furthermore, both states just delivered substantial Democratic victories in other down-ballot races, suggesting that the political mood in these regions is shifting in favor of the Democratic Party.

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Additional Vulnerable GOP Targets

Several other Republican senators up for election in 2028 could also be vulnerable, including Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, Jerry Moran in Kansas, and Ashley Moody, who just won a special election in Florida. In Alaska, a highly competitive Senate race between Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Senator Dan Sullivan remains undecided, keeping the outcome uncertain for the coming year.

In Kansas, voters just elected Adam Hamilton to the Senate, the first Democrat to represent the state in the upper chamber since 1932. This historic win signals a significant change in the political makeup of Kansas, which could have ripple effects on other races in the state, including Jerry Moran's seat in 2028. The shift in Kansas adds to the list of potential Democratic targets for the upcoming election cycle.

In Florida, while Republicans largely resisted the blue wave, many congressional races shifted in Democrats' favor. Ashley Moody's special election win highlights the complex dynamics within the state. Experts expressed that other Republican senators up for election in 2028 could also be vulnerable, suggesting that the list of potential targets is not limited to the top three identified earlier.

Next Steps for Republican Senators

The midterm results could shape how vulnerable Republican senators approach the next two years in Washington as they prepare for re-election in 2028. Hamline University professor of political science and legal studies David Schultz told Newsweek on Monday that these individuals are in danger for a variety of reasons. He emphasized the importance of candidate quality, stating, "If could recruit quality candidates, could something different occur? Possibly, yeah. Trump was right when he said quality candidates matter."

The strategic planning for the 2028 elections will likely begin in earnest in the coming months. Republican senators who are up for re-election will need to navigate a political landscape that has become increasingly competitive in their respective states. The success of Democrats in flipping seats in Texas and South Carolina suggests that no Republican-held seat is entirely safe, even in traditionally conservative regions.

As the political season progresses, the focus will remain on the three main targets: Chuck Grassley, Ron Johnson, and Ted Budd. Their ability to secure re-election will depend on a combination of incumbency advantage, candidate quality, and the broader political trends that have emerged following the recent midterm elections. The coming two years will be critical in determining the final makeup of the U.S. Senate in 2028.