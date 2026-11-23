The midterm blue wave scrambled how people are talking about politics and looking at the coming presidential race — the first in more than a decade that won’t feature Donald Trump.

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. The midterm blue wave scrambled how people are talking about politics and looking at the coming presidential race — the first in more than a decade that won’t feature President Donald Trump, and a moment for both Republicans and Democrats to experience some generational change.

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere covers Democrats, and I wanted to hear his thoughts on the nascent presidential race: how the blue wave changes things for Democrats, how the radically new primary map will alter the conversation, and whether the political environment is too toxic for some of the best-qualified people to bother. Our conversation, edited for length and clarity, is below. What just changed for potential candidates?

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WOLF: What is one word or phrase to describe how the midterms have reset the 2028 picture for Democrats? DOVERE: It has reoriented them to thinking that 2028 is not going to be about Donald Trump. We’ll see if that continues to be the case, but that is the initial read. How does a 2028 Democrat repeat the swing of Latino voters back to Democrats?

How does a 2028 Democrat make the case in the primaries that he or she could be competitive in North Carolina or in Texas? The other thing is that you can see voters saying pretty clearly that they want actual answers on affordability — “What is it exactly that you’re going to get done for me? ” That changes the way a primary conversation starts to roll forward.

It’s not going to be about big ideas that don’t have any grounding in how they can be delivered. Candidates are going to need to explain what their plans would do to lower costs in an immediate way. What kind of candidate could blow up the presidential map? WOLF: What is the profile of the Democratic candidate who could win Texas and completely blow up the presidential map?

DOVERE: I don’t think we know. Let’s take Texas specifically. James Talarico will be a senator, and Gina Hinojosa will be the governor. These are two people who, two years ago, pretty much no one knew who they were, including in Texas.

The only thing that they really have in common, beyond being Democrats, is that they were state representatives. But they ran different kinds of races. It’s not as simple as saying you need a Latino or you need a moderate or you need a whatever it may be — they both show that there is a willingness among voters who have not been voting Democratic to vote for a Democrat if they connect with the person.

There’s not a cookie cutter that can be used on any of the candidates, but the lesson does seem to be you have to build a real connection with the voters in the way that both Hinojosa and Talarico did. People want change. Not talk about change. Actual change.

WOLF: But in winning, they both talked about working with Republicans and bringing the country together. Is that a bad thing for the progressive side of the Democratic party in presidential primaries? DOVERE: People around the country were saying — in focus groups, in polls and in conversations I was having as I was traveling around the country — that they basically have lost faith in the political process.

They don’t think that politicians do anything for them, and they think the government doesn’t help them, and prices keep going up, and rich people keep doing better, and nobody cares about them. And voters seem to be open to anyone who they believe can authentically do something about that. Some of that then translates out to, OK, you’ll work with Republicans, or maybe you’re more moderate on this or more progressive on that. They want change.

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It’s like the much grittier version of the Obama 2008 slogan: “change you can believe in. ” But it’s beyond that because it’s not about believing anymore. It’s like, change that is actually going to happen. Related card Meet the 2028 Potential Presidential Contenders Are all of the candidates recalibrating like AOC?

WOLF: One of the more interesting things to me has been watching New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shift somewhat in her rhetoric. Are all the potential candidates recalibrating?

DOVERE: I reported in the spring that Ocasio-Cortez and her team were looking toward the fall, at where they could put her that would be not the safest territory, but swing territory — both to see whether there was an interest in her coming, and whether the candidates themselves wanted her to come, whether voters would respond to it, and also how she would feel about going and campaigning in some of those places. That was in the spring.

You look at her record of campaigning over the fall, and she did not campaign for any candidate that she wasn’t pretty much ideologically aligned with. The most swingy places that she went to were some house districts in in in New York. She did go campaign for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan when there was a feeling that race was a little bit more up in the air than it ultimately turned out to be.

But I’ve also reported that she had a conversation with Scott Colom, and they had a nice talk, but they decided that she was not going to come to Mississippi. Mississippi is not swing territory; it’s red territory— WOLF: Because she wouldn’t be able to help him, or because she didn’t want to go there?

DOVERE: She did not want to change her travel plans and Colom did not think that that was the best look for his campaign. So, which is it? Being able to campaign everywhere is important WOLF: Maybe it’s a tell either way. DOVERE: It doesn’t mean that Ocasio-Cortez won’t run or that she couldn’t be a strong candidate, but I do think as a metric of thinking about this, that is a significant factor.

Pete Buttigieg, as I reported, campaigned in 38 states, and he went for moderates, but he also went for progressives. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during the second day of the What's Next post-election Democratic Party gathering on November 13 in Denver. It’s not all geographic.

Josh Shapiro stayed very purposely only in Pennsylvania campaigning, and he helped Democrats flip four House seats and enough seats in the state legislature that he has, going into this year ahead, full Democratic control of the state legislature. That says something about the kind of appeal and the kind of work that they put into it.

Faces of the Trump resistance might need a new message WOLF: If the next election is not going to be about Trump, does that hurt some of the people who have built their profiles on as being faces of resistance to him? I’m thinking specifically of Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker . DOVERE: It forces some recalibration for them, and they will have to figure out what that means.

But who knows, also, what Donald Trump will be like in these last two years, and whether being a face of resistance will have a new life to it. Pritzker has put himself forward as the face of the resistance in a lot of ways, but he also was very active, mostly through his checkbook in the midterms this year, backing a whole swath of candidates, including Gina Hinojosa and Scott Colom, and also some less prominent campaigns.

That puts him into a strong position in terms of the relationships that get built out from that. He also has his lieutenant governor, whom he helped make senator, and she will be just the fourth Black woman to be a US senator in the entire history of this country. That matters. California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in the California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra rally at the Hollywood Palladium on November 1 in Los Angeles.

As for Newsom, he was very identified with the Democratic resistance and the Trump resistance, and that will continue to be part of it. But he could argue that a lot of the political tide started turning for the Democrats when he pushed back on the Republicans’ gerrymandering.

It turns out that the House Democrats didn’t need five seats to get to the majority, but Newsom can definitely claim credit for those five seats and for what started to cascade forward from that. The Colom test for potential 2028 candidates WOLF: Kamala Harris was, I think, the first likely potential candidate to go to campaign with Colom. That was a long bet and it paid off. DOVERE: I was there that day with her.

But it also depends how we’re defining potential candidates, because Raphael Warnock was in early for Colom, which is significant. He and Cory Booker both went to campaign in Mississippi before Harris got there. Colom and Warnock speak to the press during a campaign rally at Colom's headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi on October 14. But then Harris did make a big bet to go for Colom.

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Some people on his team didn’t think it was a good idea to bring her in because she was a national figure, and also that would people think she’s a loser. But Colom was his own main adviser, and he made the decision, with some urging, to call her and ask her to come campaign, and it was an enormously successful day for both of them. No one in the Democratic field is as well-known as Kamala Harris.

None of them would draw as big a crowd to start as she would. The people who turned out to see her in Mississippi were so excited. It should be noted that also Pete Buttigieg, after Harris was in Mississippi, went to campaign for Colom, but had endorsed him earlier. When will this really start to happen?

WOLF: When do you think that we’ll start to see people actually announcing campaigns? DOVERE: On December 31, 2018 , Elizabeth Warren announced her candidacy for president. It does not seem like we are headed toward too many of them announcing that early, if any.

Several of the people who are in this conversation are governors who just were reelected and will maybe think about taking the oath of office for the job they just won before they announce a campaign for another job. But they may not.

In talking privately to a number of the people who are likely to run, what they have said to me is they are really not at the point of being able to turn the key in the ignition. They have to fully get there in their own heads, but perhaps more realistically, they have to do some hiring and other logistics.

The conventional wisdom is that this is going to start a little bit later than it did in 2018 and 2019 on the Democratic side. Candidates don’t like all the debates WOLF: What is this primary going to look like? Will it be dominated by so many debates again? DOVERE: The candidates in 2020 on the Democratic side were all pretty unhappy with the way the debates went.

They thought debates were sucking up a lot of time, and the hoops they had to jump through to qualify were not helping the larger process of what campaigning should have been in their minds. The debate — the seventh of the campaign season — took place on the campus of Drake University.

Other things flow from that — whether they try to do big policy rollouts, or whether they are talking more about their records, or whether they’re engaged with how specifically they want to conceive of the government in a post-Trump time. On the Democratic side, one of the defining features of the 2019 and 2020 primary time was that a lot of issue groups did events where they could invite every candidate running … and they would keep them very focused on the specifics of their interest issue.

For the most part, the candidates didn’t feel like that served them well either, in terms of time they put into it, or in terms of forcing them to take litmus-test kinds of questions on things that were politically inconvenient. The post-woke election? WOLF: Some of that litmus test stuff from 2020 was what Republicans today would refer to generally as wokeism. Is that going to be something that the Democrats turn their back on in this election?

DOVERE: It’s going to be very hard to convince a lot of these Democrats that they should participate in litmus-tests kind of political questions. The toxic atmosphere could drive good candidates away WOLF: In your story about Buttigieg, I thought it was interesting that he almost quit politics because of the viciousness of the way the game is played. DOVERE: This is a real consideration for a lot of candidates. WOLF: Newsom has talked about that. DOVERE: Jon Ossoff keeps saying he’s not a candidate, but he talked to me about it in a way similar to Buttigieg. Ossoff’s two daughters were both born since he was first elected to the Senate.

Buttigieg adopted his twins while he was a Cabinet secretary. These are different considerations of life than they had previously, and we’ll see what that means for who runs and who doesn’t — the wanting to be with your children, wanting privacy in a way that running for president makes impossible. Don’t be surprised by a wild card WOLF: Is there room for a total wild card that we haven’t talked about in any of our multiple conversations?

DOVERE: I say quite often that anybody who has lived through the last 10 years in politics and tells you that they know exactly what’s going to happen next is either an idiot or lying. The new map will help a different kind of candidate WOLF: Even in 2020, former President Joe Biden lost the first two contests. He struggled at debates. He regained his momentum in South Carolina.

What is going to be the most important early primary to watch this year? DOVERE: I remember I had a story that referred to Biden as coming in a distant fourth in Iowa, and someone who worked on his campaign called me up and said, “Well, he didn’t come in that far behind Elizabeth Warren,” and I said, “No, ‘distant fourth’ is not distance from third place; it’s distance from first place.

” South Carolina will be first for Democrats in 2028. That would seem to advantage a different kind of candidate than would have been advantaged in Iowa, where the Democratic electorate is largely white and is largely left-leaning. In South Carolina, neither of those things is true. Nevada and New Hampshire have remained in the mix, but then these Democratic primary candidates are going to have to compete in New Mexico and Virginia and Michigan.

Those are all new to the game of being part of the primary process.