Senators Cory Booker and Rick Scott signal interest in the 2028 election, while Donald Trump remains undecided, marking the start of a crowded primary season.

The 2028 presidential contest has officially begun its preliminary phase, with key political figures testing the waters long before the official election year. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and Senator Rick Scott of Florida are among the prominent Democrats and Republicans currently gauging support for a potential White House bid.

Jim Merrill, a seasoned Republican strategist based in New Hampshire, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the political machinery is already in motion. He noted that the primary season in the crucial early-voting state is underway, emphasizing that candidates do not wait for January 2027 to begin their campaigns. The cycle of electioneering starts immediately following the midterm elections.

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Booker and Scott Signal Candidacy Interest

Senator Cory Booker recently told Fox News Digital that he will give hard thought to another White House run. This statement came after his reelection to the U.S. Senate in the recent midterms. Booker appeared at a conference in Denver hosted by Majority Democrats, where he road-tested his messages with Democratic leaders and donors. He described the country as tearing itself apart and warned that the American dream is fading.

Simultaneously, Senator Rick Scott is making a strategic stop in New Hampshire in early December. He will headline an event for the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women. This visit follows his decision to pass on a 2024 presidential campaign. Observers view his New Hampshire appearance as a clear indicator of an impending pitch for the White House in 2028.

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Emerging Competitors and Progressive Voices

Representative Ro Khanna of California is also engaging in early outreach. He stated that he is traveling across the country to see if his message resonates with voters. Khanna emphasized the potential for a new generation of leaders to emerge on both sides of the aisle. He expressed excitement about the possibility of facing strong competitors if he decides to run.

Khanna noted that starting next year, many individuals will likely begin their runs. He highlighted the significance of moving past the era of elderly presidents, suggesting that a younger generation could benefit the country. Other potential contenders, such as Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, are also weighing their options for another bid.

Trump Remains Undecided in GOP Field

Former President Donald Trump remains the presumptive frontrunner for the Republican nomination if he chooses to enter the race. However, he told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that he has not made a final decision on his 2028 candidacy. Despite this uncertainty, he acknowledges encouragement from supporters across the country to launch another presidential bid.

The Republican field appears poised to be large and competitive. This follows a midterm election where the GOP lost control of both the House and the Senate. The loss has intensified internal debates about the party's direction and future leadership strategies.

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Testing Waters in Early Primary States

Democratic leaders in New Hampshire report receiving frequent calls from potential White House hopefuls. Jim Merrill observed that the race will unfold overtly as candidates visit New Hampshire and other early primary states. These visits serve as critical opportunities to test messages and build name recognition among primary voters.

The landscape for 2028 is shaping up to be distinct from previous cycles. With multiple established figures from both parties considering runs, the competition for the nomination is expected to be intense. The coming months will clarify who enters the race and who remains on the sidelines.