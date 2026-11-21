Kentucky's top auditor says $1.5 billion in taxpayer waste was uncovered, accusing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of brushing off Medicaid and SNAP findings.

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Andy Beshear.top auditor says her office has uncovered $1.5 billion in taxpayer waste across state government and accused Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, widely believed to have presidential aspirations, of brushing off the findings instead of helping fix them.

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"I wish I could say that I had more support and help from the governor's office in Kentucky, but I haven't really and that's one of the reasons why I'm very public with our reports. I'm very public with our findings, because I need the public's help," Ball said in an interview this week at a State Financial Officers Foundation conference in"I need the backlash that comes when you see money just being flushed down the toilet, when you see that you're losing money, especially in Medicaid.

It's money that should go to people who are actually in need, and we're losing those dollars.

" Over the past year, Ball’s office flagged $836 million in wasteful Medicaid spending that was primarily driven by multi-state concurrent enrollment, where Kentucky continued paying monthly managed care capitation fees for individuals simultaneously enrolled in Medicaid in up to eight other states. TRUMP ADMIN PAUSING OVER $1B IN MEDICAID PAYMENTS TO MINNESOTA, CALIFORNIA OVER FRAUD, COMPLIANCE CONCERNS Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during an event at the Center for American Progress on Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

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Her audits also flagged ineligible noncitizens receiving benefits, single Social Security numbers being used by up to 10 people at once, duplicate individual payments, and roughly $100 million in"I have had conversations with the governor's staff," Ball explained.

"We are always letting the governor know, 'Hey, this is what we found. ' We also offer solutions all the time. And typically what I get back is, like for the $836 million of Medicaid dollars that we found, is that, 'Well, that happens everywhere. You know, that's not unique to us.

' And that's really a troubling response. If your attitude is like, 'Well, it's not just us, you know, we're not really doing a horrible job because it happens other places too,' that explains why problems like this continue.

"earlier this year outlining spending by Beshear’s executive branch in fiscal year 2025 that, while not illegal, flagged what she called"massive" issues of extravagant spending of tax dollars that"needs to stop. " The"concerning expenditures" listed include $183,576 in out-of-state travel costs, including $7,632 for a limousine in Germany; a $17,013 dinner at a Kentucky distillery; and $360,000 for 75 people to attend a two-day conference within the Commonwealth.

"I think one thing that I have realized is that the governor doesn't like bad news. And unfortunately, a lot of times when I come in, and I do an audit, the news that I have is bad," Ball said.

"But what I also try to remind people, it's good too, in the sense that I also have a recommendation for how to fix it. So, while it is important to identify the problems — and I do that — I'm also hyper-focused on the solution. And I would encourage the governor to jump in and help me be part of the solution to this. That's not been the experience that I've had.

I've not had cooperation, and I would love to have that. I think that that's what Kentuckians deserve.

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"Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky speaks to a crowd of New Hampshire Democrats at an event in Manchester, N.H. , on Oct. 7, 2025. Beshear’s office has repeatedly pushed back on Ball’s criticisms, dismissing her $836 million Medicaid waste estimate as"a wild extrapolation from a small subset" and maintaining that once Kentucky gained access to updated federal cross-check databases, actual multi-state overlap numbers were"nothing remotely close to that.

" In a statement to Fox News Digital, his office said the governor has"created a fiscally responsible administration, securing six consecutive budget surpluses, the five best years on record for economic investment and upgrades from all three major bond rating agencies while also cutting income and property taxes. His management of the state is delivering positive results, so hardworking Kentuckians can live better lives.

" Beshear's office added that Ball's report has"significant errors and inaccuracies" and suggested she focus on"real threats looming in Kentucky due to Trump's ‘Big, Ugly Bill,’ which risks the closure of 35 rural hospitals, the jobs of 20,000 healthcare workers and health coverage for thousands of Kentuckians. " When it comes to potential Medicaid waste, fraud and abuse, Ball told Fox News Digital it is unlikely that money can be clawed back, heightening the importance of stopping it before it begins.

The Trump administration has made cracking down on fraud this year and set up the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud in March which has reported that federal agencies have identified $260.7 billion in estimated fraud since January 2025. Ball told Fox News Digital that heading into 2027, she sees a"tremendous opportunity" to address waste, fraud, and abuse in Kentucky because the"public cares right now, I think, at a level that they've not cared before.

" "I've always cared about protecting taxpayer dollars, I've also cared about stopping waste, fraud, and abuse. I care about complying with the law," Ball said.

"I think this is this beautiful moment right now where the public deeply cares about it too. So I think I have an opportunity. I think other auditors around the country, other people who are in similar roles, have opportunities like it's never been before where we really can take the effort to stop these things from happening.

"6408662620112 Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter from Pasadena, California, who has been with Fox News Digital since 2021. You can reach him at AndrewMark. Miller@fox.com.