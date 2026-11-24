2028 five-star Christian Academy of Louisville (KY) EDGE Kellan Hall was inside Neyland Stadium to watch another impressive defensive performance by the Tenness

2028 five-star Christian Academy of Louisville EDGE Kellan Hall was inside Neyland Stadium to watch another impressive defensive performance by the A great team effort all the way around for the Vols while hosting Hall and several other key targets.made the trip to Kentucky to watch Hall in action earlier this season.

The blue-chip prospect revealed that a visit t Rocky Top for LSU week was the plans, and those arrangements came to fruition.

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"It was great. The defense went out there, and I think it was like 8 or 7 sacks. It was a lot, and every time they needed to count on the defense, they came away with a stop or they got the ball back to the offense ," Hall explained. The last time that Hall was in Knoxville was back in the off-season, prior to spring ball.

The relationships with coaches has just continued to blossom. The coveted junior details the relationship with the Vols.

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"I mean, it's great, especially with Coach Knowles coming on a little bit later. He's new , he's a new hire but he;s staying in touch. He came to one of my games. Coach G is a great guy.

He's a family man who loves my parents, my parents love him and Coach Heup keeps in contact as well. That's something that is huge. As '28 to be in contact with all three of those, the three head guys that are going to be to be your biggest people in your life for the next couole of years is definitely special for sure.

"There is absolutely no way that one could not feel like a major target for a staff that has a positional coach , a coordinator , and the head coach all on the trail and the mission to land the commitment of Hall. Does the Christian Academy of Louisville student-athlete feel prioritized?

"It does, for sure. When you have a head coach calling you on a weekly basis. I mean, you definitely gotta mean something , he has a lot going on," Hall said. Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

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"It just means he's a good coach , I mean to come in first year to have this defense like this, the best defense in every statistical catagory that you can think of that really matters. " Hall is set to announce his college destination live at the Under Armour All-America Bowl on January 3, 2027 Georgia, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and Oklahoma are all in the race to land the Kentucky native.

Over the last few weeks, it has appeared a school or two has potentially ermerged as being in the driver seat, with the in-state Kentucky Wildcats being very involved. Family, Faith, and Education will be the foundation stone for picking a future home.

"They definitely moved up a lot today. I mean, this game was electric. It was promising me that I can come in early and to be told I have a chance to play early in a system like that. I mean, sold out day in and day out.

You know the needle definitely got moved forward for sure. We'll just see, six weeks from now. I mean, I feel like I got a good head on my shoulders and gotta make the right decision for me," Hall said. Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field.

He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.