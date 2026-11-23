The 2028 Mercedes GLA Electric’s interior aims to dazzle, but does it live up to the price tag? Or would you be better off with a Tesla Model Y?

Things are getting wild with Mercedes interiors. Take the 2028 Mercedes GLA Electric, which will serve as the brand’s least expensiveis important to get right; it’s going to be the first experience many have with Mercedes, and few things are more important than what it’s like inside.

After driving the 2028 GLA250+ and GLA350, we have thoughts on whether the GLA is bound to make a good first impression. A glass roof is standard in the 2028 GLA Electric, but the ability to dim it all at once or in each of seven sections is optional. Looking beyond Mercedes for a moment, we’d hesitate to get any new car without a cover or electronic dimmer for a glass roof, and yes, that includes the.

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No matter how well the glass is treated to shield passengers, on a hot day you may not want to see or feel the sun at all. Then there are the stars. A total of 172 three-pointed stars in the glass make every evening drive an event, as they can glow in the color of your choice if you have this option.

The whole effect is a bit much, but any person who digs the new grille—which features light animations courtesy of 158 micro-LEDs—will like the light-up stars, too. From the interior to the cargo areas, the GLA feels small in a purposeful way. The wheelbase is longer than before, but this is still less space than you’ll get in a GLC.

It’s also night-and-day different than what’s offered in the Tesla Model Y andWe estimate the 2028 GLA Electric’s trunk is good for just under 20 cubic feet of stuff, while the frunk can handle a couple of backpacks or a small suitcase. A two-row Model Y has a 29.0-cubic-foot cargo area, but it’s also nine inches longer, making it slightly harder to park.

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We’re estimating 2028 GLA cargo because, as this is written, no U.S.-spec figures from the Society of Automotive Engineers are available. SAE cargo measurements are the standard in America and are calculated differently from those in Europe, which is why the 14.5-cubic-foot figure you may find elsewhere may not be completely accurate for comparing against U.S.-market SUVs.

We don’t mind the Mercedes’ smaller size, but our biggest “needs improvement” area here is how high the floor is for the rear seat. And we’re told it’ll be the same on the GLA gas models. Passengers will find their knees a bit higher than in some other SUVs. It’s a common issue for smaller electric SUVs.

Every 2028 GLA has a 10.3-inch reconfigurable driver display with a 14.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. The GLA250+ and GLA350 we drove had the full Superscreen setup, which adds a passenger-side display. , the effect here is intended to be tech forward, but it comes off as a little cold and too much in your face.

Mercedes includes a few varied graphics that stretch from the passenger screen to behind whatever you’re doing in the central screen. Cool idea, but we kept wanting to pinch together the two screens as you can do on Threads. We’ve also spent time in a loaded GLC EV with a single 39.1-inch Hyperscreen display that’s stunning when you minimize Apple CarPlay and show one of the graphics, whether it’s a giant crashing wave or a racetrack.

The GLA’s three screens edged up against one another isn’t as effective. Because the screens take up so much attention inside, it’s hard to focus on the materials inside the GLA, which will start around $50,000 for the EV and a little less in gas form.

For example, the interesting white, textured linear trim on our GLA250+ test SUV may not be the first thing you focus on. The available white, black, and red interior of the GLA350 we drove successfully gets your attention. We like that there’s an option beyond the normal black and beige interiors. Adding features can be especially expensive with Mercedes.

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To keep the base price down, dual-zone climate control is optional in the 2028 GLA Electric . We’d add that to our build along with the 850-watt Burmester sound system, which produces great audio. We do wish ventilated seats were available at any price, however. The 2028 GLA’s interior is emblematic of Mercedes design today, for better and worse.

The wall of screen space that’s breathtakingly cool in the GLC Electric isn’t as effective in the GLA. Considering the GLB Electric offers a similar experience with more space for not much more money, the GLA Electric is left serving a price-conscious Mercedes shopper or someone who prefers a Remove some of the optional tech from the SUVs we drove, and we suspect the GLA’s cabin will feel more entry-level.

Option it generously, though, and this entry-level Benz SUV becomes more interesting for those seeking a new twist on interior elegance. With more than 17 years of experience, I'm passionate about demystifying the new car market for shoppers and enthusiasts. My expertise comes from thoughtfully reviewing countless vehicles across the automotive spectrum. The greatest thrill I get isn’t just from behind the wheel of an exotic car but from a well-executed car that’s affordable, entertaining, and well-made.

Since about the time I learned to walk I’ve been fascinated by cars of all shapes and sizes, but it wasn’t until I struggled through a summer high school class at the Pasadena Art Center College of Design that I realized writing was my ticket into the automotive industry. My drive to high school was magical, taking me through a beautiful and winding canyon; I've never lost the excited feeling some 16-year-olds get when they first set out on the road.

The automotive industry, singing, and writing have always been my passions, but because no one seeks a writer who sings about the automotive industry, I honed my writing and editing skills at UC Irvine , serving as an editor of the official campus newspaper and writing stories as a literary journalism major.

At USC, I developed a much greater appreciation for broadcast journalists and became acquainted with copy editing rules such as why the Oxford comma is so important. Though my beloved 1996 Audi A4 didn’t survive my college years, my career with MotorTrend did. I started at the company in 2007 building articles for motorcycle magazines, soon transitioning to writing news posts for MotorTrend’s budding online department.

I spent some valuable time in the copy editing department, as an online news director, and as a senior production editor. Today, MotorTrend keeps me busy as the Buyer's Guide Director. Not everyone has a career centered on one of their passions, and I remind myself all the time how lucky I am.