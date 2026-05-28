2028 Jeep Wrangler Scrambler Is a Two-Door V-8 Desert Runner Worth Waiting For

Jeep is planning a retro-themed, regular-cab halo truck with independent front suspension and a thumping Hemi V-8 heart.

Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, is gearing up to introduce a wave of eye-catching, enthusiast-enticing vehicles, and one facet of the plan includes expanding the. Announced on May 21 during Stellantis Investor Day as part of the company's five-year road map, the Scrambler is a two-door pickup truck with a relatively long bed and a removable roof panel.

ItJeep also confirmed the Scrambler will offer an SRT-badged model. As an off-road halo model, the Scrambler will sit atop the revamped Wrangler lineup, which will soon incorporate an updatedat the Easter Jeep Safari, and the vision is finally coming to fruition. The company said the feedback from fans about the two-door truck concepts had been so overwhelmingly positive that it decided to put it into production.

The Scrambler will serve as proof that Stellantis is listening to its fans and will reaffirm Jeep's commitment to fun, unique vehicles. The Scrambler will likely share a platform with the regular Wrangler and the Gladiator, but with some key differences. Jeep confirmed that the Scrambler will break with Wrangler tradition by featuring an independent front suspension, and suggested it may even go independent at the rear, although there are still some kinks to be worked out there.

Moving away from a solid front axle will provide more stability and better handling at higher speeds and increased wheel travel for dashing across the desert. While the Scrambler features two doors, it may still pack four seats, with the doors extended a tad to ease ingress and egress.

The Wrangler Scrambler we saw wore an SRT badge on the front fender, and we expect the truck to pack the 392 Hemi 6.4-liter V-8, which is also due to appear in the Gladiator and is. In the Wrangler, the engine churns out 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, but Jeep may turn up the wick for the Scrambler. The transmission will likely be an eight-speed automatic.

While it's possible that Jeep could launch a tamer Scrambler with a smaller engine, the model we saw at Stellantis Investor Day wore an SRT badge, and the V-8-powered version will likely be the focus of Jeep's efforts for its halo truck. The Wrangler Scrambler will be in a segment of its own when it arrives. Very few regular-cab trucks remain on the market, and those that do are typically base-spec commercial versions of full-size trucks.

Buyers may cross-shop the Scrambler with theIf the price is too high, the Scrambler may become relegated to being an obscure footnote in automotive history. But the recipe of a retro-styled, two-door truck with a V-8 seems pretty surefire, and we don't think Jeep will have any problem selling enough Scramblers to justify its position atop the lineup. The Wrangler Scrambler should arrive in 2028 and will likely be on the pricier end of the spectrum.

The regular Wrangler Willys 392 starts at $73,885, and the Scrambler will cost even more, possibly even approaching $100,000. Caleb Miller began blogging about cars at 13 years old, and he realized his dream of writing for a car magazine after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University and joining theteam. He loves quirky and obscure autos, aiming to one day own something bizarre like a Nissan S-Cargo, and is an avid motorsports fan.





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