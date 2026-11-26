With the 2026 World Cup concluding, focus shifts to the 2028 Copa America hosted in the United States. The tournament features 16 teams, including six qualifiers from CONCACAM based on the 2027 Gold Cup. The USMNT aims to redeem itself after a 2024 early exit under new leadership, while Argentina seeks to maintain its dominance against emerging contenders from Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay.

After taking part in the 2026 World Cup, historic South American powerhouses like Brazil and Argentina will be back under the bright lights at stadiums across the United States sooner than we know it.

Like those editions, there will be 16 teams – the traditional 10 squads from South America, and six qualifiers from the North and Central America and the Caribbean region. There will be a slight twist as those six sides will be based on the performances at the 2027 Gold Cup – meaning teams like the U.S. and Mexico will still have to secure qualification for the 2028 Copa América. So what does it all mean?

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Will Argentina make it three titles in a row? Can Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia or another team rise back to the top? We're breaking it all down:Assuming it qualifies, the U.S. men's national team will have plenty to prove after becoming the first Copa América host to not reach the knockout stage of international soccer’s longest running tournament in 2024 – a debacle that cost coach Gregg Berhalter his job and led to the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino.