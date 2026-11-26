Fox reduces Best Medicine season 2 to 14 episodes while CBS streams Jennifer Lopez's concert special on November 26, 2027.

CBS has officially confirmed that a new concert special featuring Jennifer Lopez will premiere on Thursday, November 26, 2027, giving viewers the chance to relive the best moments of her Las Vegas residency.

This high-profile entertainment event is scheduled to air during the busy Thanksgiving weekend, a traditional peak time for television ratings that networks leverage to attract large audiences.

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Meanwhile, Fox has surprised viewers by officially confirming that Best Medicine Season 2 will consist of a reduced 14 episodes, a decision made to free up programming space for other content.

This scheduling adjustment directly facilitates the premiere of The Interrogator in February, a move that significantly alters the midseason 2027 TV schedule for the network and its viewers.

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The reduction of episodes forces Fox to distribute its content differently, which could potentially affect weekly engagement levels and requires audiences to adjust their viewing expectations for the medical drama.

Apple TV has also picked up Ted Lasso for Season 5, providing a clear path forward for the fan-favorite comedy that returned earlier this year after a lengthy hiatus.

The fall TV schedule continues to feature a diverse array of new and returning series, including Tracker and Line of Fire, which have generated significant anticipation among viewers across different platforms.

Line of Fire, often described as Gossip Girl with more politics, promises to deliver compelling drama, with even its Thanksgiving episode serving as a strong hook for rewatching.

Apple TV+ also offers Phony, a series about Sonny and his mother Ellen that focuses on the journey rather than the destination, inviting viewers to tune in weekly before the December 1 finale.

Netflix has a timely hit show called The Body, which is the ideal fix for fans not ready to leave the Halloween season behind, featuring initiation rituals and religious hysteria.

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Disney's Phony and other series ensure a robust lineup for audiences seeking high-quality scripted content during the winter months, balancing reality TV with dramatic narratives.

CBS faces competition from other streaming platforms and networks, necessitating high-profile events like the Jennifer Lopez concert special to retain attention in a crowded media landscape.

The industry continues to navigate reduced episode orders and surprise cast changes, requiring networks to remain flexible in their promotional strategies and scheduling decisions.

These scheduling changes directly impact how consumers plan their viewing habits for the remainder of the year, as they adapt to new air dates and shortened seasons.

The combination of live entertainment events with standard television programming has become a key strategy for driving viewership during key holiday periods and midseason transitions.