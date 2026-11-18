The 2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid delivers 194 hp and 31 mpg combined. This review covers off-road capabilities, towing limits, and real-world trail performance.

The 2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid has officially arrived with a refined powertrain that delivers 194 horsepower and 194 lb-ft of torque, marking a significant upgrade over the standard model's output while targeting drivers who demand genuine off-road capability without sacrificing daily drivability.

This sophisticated hybrid system combines a 162-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-four engine with a 118-horsepower electric motor integrated into the continuously variable transmission bellhousing, supported by a compact 1.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack located beneath the rear cargo area to balance weight distribution.

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The updated powertrain drastically improves fuel efficiency, achieving EPA ratings of 33 miles per gallon in the city, 29 miles per gallon on the highway, and 31 miles per gallon combined, a substantial leap from the previous non-hybrid Wilderness models which managed only 24 miles per gallon in the city and 26 miles per gallon combined.

All Forester models retain Subaru's signature full-time mechanical all-wheel-drive system with a direct linkage between the front and rear axles, ensuring optimal traction that outperforms competitors relying on clutch-based systems, particularly in low-grip conditions where the updated traction control software now apportions power more smoothly.

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Subaru equipped the hybrid variant with the same rugged hardware found in the non-hybrid Wilderness trims, including an off-road-tuned suspension with 9.3 inches of ground clearance, X-Mode off-road drive modes, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires for superior grip on loose surfaces.

Unique front and rear fascias provide approach, breakover, and departure angles of 23.5, 20.6, and 25.5 degrees respectively, metrics that surpass many direct rivals and even some traditional hardcore SUVs like the Toyota 4Runner, while beefed-up underbody cladding protects critical components during trail use.

The hybrid system introduces specific driving aids, including more electric motor torque available from a stop when X-Mode is engaged, a feature that facilitates easier climbing of steep grades and allows the vehicle to accelerate confidently on hardscrabble inclines without the drama typical of CVT-equipped crossovers.

However, buyers must accept notable compromises for the sake of efficiency and packaging, as the towing capacity drops significantly from 3,500 pounds to just 1,000 pounds due to the hybrid battery placement, limiting the vehicle's utility for heavy hauling but remaining sufficient for small trailers or kayaks.

Additionally, the full-size spare tire has been eliminated to accommodate the hybrid components, a change that reduces the vehicle's preparedness for long-distance remote travel but is offset by the improved fuel range that reduces the frequency of refueling stops.

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On paved surfaces, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid excels as a competent daily driver, offering low-end grunt and noticeable quickness compared to the non-hybrid version, with acceleration from a stop being confident and highway passing power sufficient for most scenarios despite the steering effort feeling overly light.

The suspension absorbs potholes and frost heaves effectively without punishing occupants or compromising handling, allowing the vehicle to ride comfortably on paths found in national or state parks while maintaining good progress without undue wear on the chassis or drivetrain.

Even on rough, rocky sections with ground squirrel holes, maintaining low speeds preserves the cushy ride quality, proving that the crossover underpinnings shine on dirt trails where the vehicle can navigate obstacles that might leave other compact SUVs dragging their bellies through the dirt.

The X-Mode system activates through the touchscreen interface and automatically engages hill descent control on steep downs, though it disengages above 20 miles per hour, which may result in inconsistent throttle behavior but generally allows for safe navigation of technical terrain at appropriate speeds.

Ultimately, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid is designed for drivers who head off-road to reach remote hiking trailheads or secret fishing spots rather than those tackling extreme rock crawling, offering the perfect balance of hybrid efficiency and all-terrain competence for adventurous commuters.