2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame Ballot Features Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift Legacy

The Songwriters Hall of Fame 2027 ballot includes Lady Gaga, Shakira, and Ne-Yo among 26 nominees vying for six induction spots in the Class of 2027.

The 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame ballot has been released, presenting a crowded field of 26 nominees competing for six prestigious induction spots. The list features pop icons such as Lady Gaga and Shakira, alongside established hitmakers like Ne-Yo and P!nk. This year's selection process follows the star-studded 2026 induction ceremony that inducted Taylor Swift, who became the first former Hal David Starlight Award recipient to graduate to full induction.

Nominee Eligibility And Star Power

The core eligibility requirement for induction is a 20-year waiting period after the first commercial release of a songwriter's catalog. Lady Gaga's debut single, Just Dance featuring Colby O'Donis, was released in April 2008, which places her just under the two-decade threshold. Ne-Yo, who received the Hal David Starlight Award in 2010, could become the second artist to make that transition from rising talent to full inductee. The ballot also includes groups with significant historical weight, such as the members of WAR and ZZ Top.

Also read Lady Gaga, Shakira, Jack White and Boy George lead the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees

Cross-Generational Songwriting Connections

Many nominees on this year's ballot share professional histories with past inductees, highlighting the interconnected nature of the music industry. Pete Bellotte collaborated extensively with Donna Summer, who was inducted posthumously in 2025. Andreas Carlsson co-wrote major hits with Max Martin, a 2017 honoree. Toni Wine co-wrote the 1966 smash A Groovy Kind of Love with 1987 inductee Carole Bayer Sager. These links demonstrate how contemporary success often rests on foundational industry relationships.

Ensemble Nominations And Group Records

A significant development for the 2027 class involves the band WAR, which has eight members vying for a spot on the performing songwriters list. If elected, WAR would become the largest ensemble ever inducted into the Hall of Fame. This would surpass the record currently held by The Isish Brothers, who had six members inducted in 2022. The ballot also includes deceased members of ZZ Top, Frank Beard and Dusty Hill, nominated alongside Billy Gibbons. Similarly, Bob Feldman is nominated posthumously alongside Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer.

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Award Winners And Musical Achievements

Several nominees bring substantial award history to the ballot, adding prestige to the election process. Lady Gaga won an Oscar for best original song for co-writing Shallow. Vince Gill holds a record four CMA Awards for Song of the Year. Tom Douglas won a CMA Award for co-writing Miranda Lambert's The House That Built Me. Dan Wilson has won both a Grammy and a CMA Award for Song of the Year for writing Not Ready to Make Nice and White Horse. These credentials underscore the high level of talent among the 26 candidates.

Voting Structure And Election Process

The election for the Class of 2027 is highly competitive, with 26 songwriters or teams vying for only six spots. The six positions are divided equally between non-performing songwriters and performing songwriters. Voting SHOF members may select up to three inductees in each of these two categories. Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame has enshrined approximately 400 inductees to date. The final results will be announced at the annual induction gala, honoring contributions from all genres of music.