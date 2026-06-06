2027 Recruits Star in FIBA U18 AmeriCup Quarterfinal Matchup

A pair of 2027 recruits shined for their teams in a tight FIBA U18 AmeriCup Quarterfinal matchup.

Mar 3, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; A general stock view of a referee holding a basketball during a game between the DePaul Blue Demons and the Xavier Musketeers at the Wintrust Arena.

The Musketeers won 65-62. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images The 2026 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, but the next wave of prospects is currently on display at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup. This year, León, Mexico, plays host to the event, which features national teams from the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Canada, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Mexico. Teams are comprised of players 18-years-old and younger from the aforementioned nations.

In 2024, Team USA won the U18 AmeriCup, beating Argentina in the title game. That year, the American squad featured This year's Team USA roster features another group of big-time prospects, including Illinois signee Quentin Coleman, Kansas signee Taylen Kinney, BYU signee Bruce Branch III and more. On Friday, June 5, Brazil defeated Dominican Republic 101-96 in the AmeriCup quarterfinals to reach the event's semifinals, where Brazil will meet Team USA.

Brazil was led by multiple solid performances, including 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, a block and just one turnover from Isaiah Santos. Santos shot 7-of-12 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Santos is rated as a four-star recruit in the 2027 class, making him eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft.

Hailing from the Houston area, the Seven Lakes High School standout is ranked as the No. 82 overall prospect and No. 22 small forward in the 2027 cycle by 247Sports. Santos could still rise in the rankings before his high school career is over, especially after a strong performance on the international stage.

Dominican Republic was lead by Marlon Martinez, who tallied 29 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a block while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Martinez attends The Academy of Central Florida in Orlando, and is a four-star recruit in the 2027 cycle. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, Martinez is rated the No. 111 prospect and No. 17 shooting guard in his class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Neither play are draft prospects yet, but could be players to keep an eye on in the coming seasons. Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Incoming Duke Freshman Maxime Meyer Turning Heads at FIBA U18 AmeriCupMaxime Meyer has turned in a strong performance for Team Canada at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

Read more »

Virtua Fighter Crossroads is coming in 2027Sega and RGG Studio reveals Virtua Fighter Crossroads' gameplay and story.

Read more »

Zegna Brings La Villeggiatura to Malibu for Summer 2027Zegna presented its Summer 2027 collection on Malibu Pier, where Alessandro Sartori drew on La Villeggiatura.

Read more »

MSU Football Adds Corner from Georgia to 2027 Recruiting ClassThe Spartans are picking up steam on the recruiting trail.

Read more »