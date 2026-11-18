While we wait for the combustion Macan to return, Porsche carries on with gas-only Cayenne and all-electric SUV nameplates.

became a legendary automaker because of its sports cars and racing heritage, but more recently SUVs have become critical to the German automaker’s lineup. For a while, thesupported Porsche’s bottom line, allowing it to enjoy heady profit margins as it continued to build the sports cars enthusiasts love.

Nowadays, Porsche’s fortunes have taken a turn for the worse as it suffers through headwinds along with the rest of the Volkswagen Group. As the automaker tries to turn things around,are once again central to Porsche’s plans. The 2027 Porshe SUVs lineup stays the course for now, but fresh product is on the way in the forms of a gas-powered Macan and an all-new three-row model. Keep reading to get the latest.

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The Macan was once Porsche’s most popular nameplate, but the all-electric model hasn’t enjoyed the same acceptance as its gas-only predecessor. Still, Porsche has continued to release new Macan Electric variants since the model made its debut for the 2024 model year, adding a sporty GTS model for 2026. Last year’s updates also included some tech enhancements. Porsche added phone-as-key functionality, new parking assist functions, in-vehicle gaming, enhanced AI voice assistant capability, and filtering options for en route charge planning.

AWD versions of the Macan can now tow 5,500 pounds. The third-generation Cayenne plays an important role as the only gas-powered offering in the 2027 Porsche SUV lineup. It’s expected to carry over mostly unchanged into the new year after minor updates for 2026. Last year, the Cayenne received more powerful USB-C ports, complimentary Porsche Connect for 10 years, a four-year data pass, and standard Amazon Alexa.

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Porsche also outfitted Cayenne models with Dolby Atmos technology for both Bose and Burmester sound systems. Although the all-electric Porsche Cayenne just made its debut for the 2026 model year, updates are already here for the 2027 edition of the midsize SUV. To start, power-opening and -closing doors are available, a Cayenne first. You control the doors from both inside and outside the vehicle either through the infotainment screen or via the Porsche Digital Key.

The driver’s door can also close when you fasten your seat belt and put a foot on the brake pedal. Porsche also adds a new function that uses the six sound actuators in the seats that are part of the Cayenne Electric’s available 4D audio system and the 16 seat-back air cushions to give front-row passengers a massage that’s timed with music. New personalization options are available for the 2027 Porsche Cayenne Electric.

Porsche offers 105 paint colors as part of its Exclusive Manufaktur Paint to Sample program. The cabin can now be outfitted with the Extended Package Inter Style, complete with additional leather surfaces and Delgada Green stitching. Porsche discontinued the gas-only Macan in favor of going all electric with its compact luxury SUV nameplate. As sales figures have shown, not all Macan buyers have been ready to put an EV in their garage yet.

For that reason, a combustion-powered Macan is due to return to the Porsche lineup in 2028. For now, we know the next-generation Macan will use the M1 internal code as it is set to utilize Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion architecture. Expect gas-only and plug-in hybrid variants to be on offer. The Macan will be sold alongside the all-electric model and is expected to be manufactured in Porsche’s Leipzig plant.

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Plans to expand the Porsche SUVs lineup include adding a seven-passenger model to the range. For now, we know the future three-row Porsche SUV will share a platform and technology with the recently introduced Audi Q9.

The challenge is making such a large vehicle look like a proper Porsche, but the automaker’s head of design, Tobias Sühlmann, says the air intake, diffuser area, and aero elements are all devices by which the three-row SUV will conform with the brand’s styling language. This model is key for Porsche’s ambitions in the United States, but the automaker says it doesn’t plan to make any of its vehicles in North America.

Billy Rehbock's passion for cars started with his dad's Volkswagen Jetta GLX, his mom's Cabriolet, and his own Hot Wheels collection. A USC graduate with a Master of Science in journalism, he's an associate editor for the MotorTrend Buyer's Guide and covers everything from sports cars to SUVs.