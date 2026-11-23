The Academy reveals the shortlist for the 99th Academy Awards animated feature film category, with Toy Story 5 among top contenders for the 2027 Oscars.

Disney's Toy Story 5 and the Super Mario Galaxy Movie have officially entered a record-breaking race for the 2027 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The 99th Academy Awards will recognize this historic field of 38 nominated titles, marking the largest pool of contenders in the category's recent history. This expansion highlights the booming global interest in animated storytelling and the increasing diversity of projects seeking prestige recognition.

The competition is particularly fierce at the top of the box office, where both Toy Story 5 and the Super Mario Galaxy Movie currently rank among the year's top domestic hits. Alongside these franchises, other major studio titles such as new entries in the Minions and Monsters universes are also vying for industry attention. The commercial success of these films has solidified their positions as frontrunners in the early stages of the awards cycle.

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Tom Hanks and Tim Allen recently drew massive media attention by attending the Los Angeles World Premiere of Toy Story 5 at the Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2026. Their appearance underscored the cultural weight of the franchise as it transitions from a beloved cinematic series to a major awards contender. The premiere event highlighted the enduring appeal of the original characters and the high expectations surrounding the sequel's theatrical run.

The voting process for the 2027 Oscars involves specific protocols to ensure qualified industry professionals select the nominees. Members of the Academy's Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote for the five nominees in this category. This primary group of experts provides the foundational rankings that guide the broader selection process for the animated feature award.

Academy members who do not belong to the Animation Branch can opt in to participate in the voting process. However, these additional voters must meet a strict minimum viewing requirement to verify their engagement with the eligible films. This rule is designed to maintain the integrity of the award by ensuring that only those who have actively reviewed the submissions can influence the outcome.

Films submitted in the animated feature category are not restricted to a single award path. Many of the 38 contenders are also qualified for consideration in other prestigious categories, including Best Picture. This cross-category eligibility allows high-quality animated films to gain broader recognition within the industry and reach audiences beyond the typical animation demographic.

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Furthermore, animated features that serve as their country's official selection for the International Feature Film category remain eligible for the Best Animated Feature award. This rule creates an opportunity for international cinema to receive dual recognition, bridging the gap between global storytelling and domestic industry standards. The overlap in eligibility adds complexity to the voting landscape this year.

Preliminary voting for select categories at the 99th Academy Awards is scheduled to begin on Monday, December 7. This initial phase will continue through Friday, December 11, allowing branch members to cast their initial preferences. The structured timeline ensures that all eligible films receive adequate consideration before the shortlisting process begins.

The Academy will announce the official shortlists on Tuesday, December 15, narrowing down the expansive field of 38 films. This reduction step is critical for focusing the attention of the broader Academy membership on the most viable contenders. The shortlist serves as a final filter before the nomination votes are cast.

Final nominations will be revealed to the public on Thursday, January 21, officially identifying the five films that will compete for the statuette. This announcement marks the transition from the voting phase to the final campaign period for the selected titles. Fans and industry insiders will closely watch which studios secure slots in this exclusive group.

The 99th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 14, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The event will be televised live on ABC and available for streaming on Hulu for domestic audiences. This broadcasting arrangement ensures widespread accessibility for viewers across the United States and its territories.

Global reach remains a key component of the Oscars broadcast strategy, with the ceremony airing live in more than 200 territories worldwide. This extensive international distribution allows audiences across different continents to witness the announcements in real time. The global audience adds significant prestige to the awards and amplifies the cultural impact of the winning films.

The competitive field includes a diverse array of creative works beyond standard animated features. Music documentaries about icons such as Oasis, Paul McCartney, and Elvis are also eligible for consideration in various Oscar categories. This inclusion reflects the Academy's broadening definition of eligible content and its recognition of documentary filmmaking as a vital art form.

The presence of these documentaries alongside major animated features highlights the varied nature of the 2027 awards race. Creators like Roger Miller, who was posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, contribute to the cultural context surrounding the eligible works. This blend of animation and music documentation creates a rich tapestry of artistic achievement for voters to evaluate.

As the voting deadlines approach, the industry will monitor the performance of these 38 films closely. The combination of box office success, critical acclaim, and branch support will likely determine the final shortlist. Stakeholders in the animation and documentary sectors are preparing for a highly contested awards season.

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The success of Toy Story 5 and the Super Mario Galaxy Movie demonstrates the strong market demand for high-quality animated content. Their lead in the domestic box office suggests they have the financial momentum to sustain long-term awards campaigns. Studio executives are likely leveraging this commercial success to build buzz among Academy voters.

The expansion to 38 eligible films indicates a growing confidence in the animation genre's capacity to produce award-worthy material. This trend suggests that the category will continue to attract a wide range of creative voices and experimental storytelling techniques. The 2027 Oscars will serve as a barometer for the evolving state of animated cinema and its place in the broader film industry.

Industry observers note that the overlap between animated features and other categories like Best Picture is becoming more pronounced. Films that blur the lines between animation and live-action or documentary are increasingly finding success in multiple voting groups. This shift challenges traditional categorizations and encourages voters to consider the artistic merit of each film on its own terms.

The rigorous viewing requirements for non-branch voters ensure that the final nominees reflect a consensus among a diverse group of professionals. This process helps prevent any single branch from dominating the outcome of the award. The balance of power between the Animation Branch and the general Academy membership remains a key dynamic in the voting process.

As the December voting dates approach, speculation about the frontrunners will intensify. The performance of films like Toy Story 5 and the Super Mario Galaxy Movie at key industry screenings will be closely watched. Their ability to resonate with both branch members and general Academy voters will be crucial for securing nominations.

The global broadcast of the 99th Oscars will continue to play a vital role in celebrating these cinematic achievements. The event serves as a platform to showcase the best of international and domestic filmmaking to a worldwide audience. The 2027 ceremony promises to be a significant moment in the annual awards calendar, highlighting the enduring power of animation and documentary storytelling.

The inclusion of music documentaries in the eligible pool adds another layer of complexity to the awards landscape. These films often explore the cultural impact of music icons, providing rich context for the industry's broader artistic achievements. Their presence alongside animated features reflects the Academy's commitment to recognizing diverse forms of creative expression.

The 2027 Academy Awards will ultimately determine which of these 38 films rises to the top. The decision will rest on the collective judgment of the Academy membership, guided by the structured voting process. The outcome will have lasting implications for the careers of the filmmakers involved and the future trajectory of the animation and documentary genres.

As the industry awaits the shortlist announcements, the focus remains on the quality and impact of the eligible films. The record number of contenders underscores the vibrant state of the industry and the high level of artistic achievement across various disciplines. The 99th Oscars will celebrate this excellence and highlight the most compelling stories of the year.