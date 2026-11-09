Dune Part Three Leads 99th Academy Awards Nominations with Denis Villeneuve Set to Win Big

Discover the leading movies and actors vying for the 2027 Academy Awards. A detailed look at the top Oscar predictions including You Can See Everything, Project Hail Mary, and more.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part Three has emerged as the overwhelming frontrunner for the 99th Academy Awards, securing leading nominations in the Best Picture and Best Director categories. The final chapter of the epic saga is expected to dominate the ceremony scheduled for March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Villeneuve's visionary adaptation of Frank Herbert's masterpiece has received endless critical praise for its cinematic magic and emotional depth. The film's arrival marks a significant shift in the race, positioning it against a diverse field of ambitious blockbusters and intimate indie darlings.

The Best Picture category has expanded to include A24's You Can See Everything, a historic three-hour documentary co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. This film could become the first documentary in the 100-year history of the Academy Awards to earn a Best Picture nomination. Critics have described the project as a mind-bending masterpiece that challenges viewer perception while examining the collapse of Theranos. Its viral success and box office performance have solidified its status as a likely winner of the top trophy, adding a unique layer of unpredictability to the race.

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Project Hail Mary continues to be a major force in the awards conversation, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The film follows Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, who leads a solo mission into space to save the universe alongside an alien companion named Rocky. James Ortiz delivers a standout performance as the puppeteer and voice behind Rocky, earning him a strong chance at a Best Supporting Actor nomination. The movie's commercial and critical success suggests it will dominate technical categories and secure multiple nominations across the board.

Obsession by Focus Features has established itself as the highest-grossing original horror movie of the century, surprising many in the industry. Inde Navarrette is a frontrunner for Best Actress, with her performance hailed as one of the year's best by critics. Director Curry Barker's visionary approach has been widely praised, marking a significant moment for the horror genre's mainstream recognition. The film's intense storytelling and record-breaking box office results support its case for prestigious nominations in both acting and directing categories.

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The Invite, directed by Olivia Wilde, offers a compelling contrast with its tight, character-driven narrative. The remake features a stellar cast including Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, and Penélope Cruz in a single location thriller. Meanwhile, La Bola Negra is deemed a favorite to win Best Picture, exploring themes of love, loss, and queer identity through a 155-minute drama. This Spanish-language film represents a milestone for LGBTQIA+ stories in the awards race, with its ensemble cast and meaningful narrative resonating deeply with voters.

Historical voting patterns and past successes by Denis Villeneuve provide additional context for Dune Part Three's dominance. The director's previous films have consistently earned nominations and wins, suggesting that the Academy is ready to reward him in the biggest categories. The final installment concludes the trilogy with a focus on Paul Atreides' fate, delivering a narrative that has captivated audiences worldwide. As the ceremony approaches, the industry watches to see if Villeneuve can secure the ultimate prize for his ambitious sci-fi epic.

Andrew Scott's recent performances have also garnered attention, with some predicting a second Hamlet-related acting win for the actor. Following the buzz around his recent roles, Scott could join a select group of actors to win for Shakespearean adaptations. However, the current momentum heavily favors the large-scale productions that have defined 2026. The combination of critical acclaim and box office success has created a clear hierarchy in the nomination predictions.

The 99th Academy Awards promises to be a historic event, blending traditional prestige with groundbreaking genre achievements. The inclusion of a documentary in the Best Picture race signals a changing landscape for the Academy. Simultaneously, the success of horror and international films demonstrates the evolving tastes of voters. As March 2027 approaches, the race remains competitive, but Dune Part Three leads the pack with its technical brilliance and narrative power.