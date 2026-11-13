2027 Nissan SUVs and Trucks Lineup: Rogue Hybrid Is Here, Plus New Trims Galore

Nissan’s range of SUVs and trucks sees the introduction of a new Rogue Hybrid alongside fresh Rock Creek and Dark Armor variants.

faces difficulties with its business around the globe, the automaker enjoys rapid growth within the U.S., largely due to its lineup of SUVs and trucks, with Frontier, Rogue, and Armada sales growing more than 40 percent across their respective model lines.

Now Nissan seeks to cash in on consumer trends as it tweaks its range of products for 2027 with new Rock Creek and Dark Armor trims, adding both rugged and blacked-out looks to its lineup. The automaker finally offers a conventional hybrid, as well, in the form of the newWe’ve chronicled the details of the updates to the Nissan SUVs and trucks lineup for 2027 below, including the models that won’t be returning and those that are on the horizon.

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In response to surging demand for crossovers with off-road upgrades, Nissan introduces a Rock Creek trim level to the 2027 Kicks lineup. This tough-lookingreceives model-specific 17-inch wheels, gloss-black exterior trim, and amber DRLs. Nissan outfits the cabin with heated front seats and synthetic TailorFit upholstery accented with Rock Creek branding and colors. Unlike the rest of the Kicks lineup, which is standard with FWD, the Rock Creek model is equipped with AWD by default.

As the priciest trim in the Kicks lineup, with a starting price of $30,385, the Rock Creek gets additional safety tech like rear automatic braking and 360-degree camera with moving object detection. The popular Nissan Rogue is back for 2027 with a retuned transmission. The automaker says adjustments have been made to the CVT for smoother and more linear acceleration. Otherwise, the Rogue carries over, having most recently been refreshed for the 2024 model year.

Expect a redesign soon that will help it conform with the styling of the newto carry over into 2027 with few changes. Formerly a hatchback, the latest version of the Leaf now has a crossover-like body and a Tesla-style NACS port for fast charging. Power comes courtesy of new motors. The entry-level Leaf S makes 174 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque, and higher trims use a motor developing 214 hp and 261 lb-ft.

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The base model’s battery is a 52-kWh unit; all other variants are equipped with a bigger 75-kWh pack. The small battery is good for just over 200 miles, and models with the big battery are rated at 259 to 303 miles. Other notable features include dual 12.3-inch displays for S and S+ trims , standard dual USB-C ports in the front row, and a 360-degree camera system.

Note that the entry-level Leaf S was supposed to arrive with the rest of the lineup at a sub-$30,000 price, but it has been postponed indefinitely depending on customer demand. Nissan’s only pickup truck is the midsize Frontier, taking on the likes of the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Maverick, and Chevrolet Colorado. The current-generation model arrived for the 2022 model year and received its most recent refresh for 2025. Changes for 2027 are slight.

A Sport Edition trim joins the lineup with a value-centric approach to equipment. Standard features include all-terrain tires, skidplates, tailgate and bedside badging, black wheels and exterior trim, LED foglights, and yellow interior stitching. Other updates include optional all-terrain tires for the SV trim, an available moonroof for models with the Pro Convenience package, and Alpine Metallic green paint. The Pro Convenience package gets even more convenient with the addition of a cooled and magnetic wireless charging pad.

As the Pathfinder turns 40, Nissan celebrates with the 2027 Pathfinder Special Edition, which the automaker says draws inspiration from the original 1987 Pathfinder. The commemorative version of Nissan’srolls on 20-inch wheels and sports red exterior accents. The interior is dressed in burgundy as a further nod to the original Pathfinder.

SE badging helps make the Pathfinder Special Edition identifiable.is on the way to join the Nissan SUVs lineup for the 2029 model year and will be sold alongside the current-generation unibody Pathfinder. Expect the rugged version of the Pathfinder to look more rugged and to wear a Pro4X badge, signifying its off-road prowess. We anticipate both gas and hybrid options will be offered.segment, Nissan has held off on electrifying the Rogue until recently.

The 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid has finally arrived, replacing the one-year-only Rogue Plug-in Hybrid, a badge-engineered stopgap model based on the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. The latest Rogue Hybrid is all new, with distinctive exterior design and an all-wheel-drive version of Nissan’s E-Power hybrid system. Electric motors developing a total of 225 hp drive the front and rear wheels. A three-cylinder engine serves as a generator for the small 1.67-kWh battery.

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Fuel economy is rated at 41/35–36 mpg city/highway. Unlike other hybrid SUVs, the Rogue is equipped with one-pedal driving for an EV-like experience. Nissan equips the Rogue Hybrid with the latest version of ProPilot Assist hands-on driving assistance and makes the hands-free version available. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen are standard, with dual 14.3-inch units available.

A head-up display is offered exclusively on the top Platinum trim. Pricing for the entry-level SV model starts at $37,065. The mid-tier SR starts at $39,065, and the top-end Platinum begins at $45,065. The 2027 Nissan Murano lineup is offered in three trims for the 2027 model year: SL, Dark Armor, and Platinum.

This year, Nissan drops the base SV model and slots the Dark Armor model in the middle of the lineup. The 2027 Nissan Murano Dark Armor receives gloss-black exterior accents, 21-inch wheels, and a graphite interior color scheme. All trims get a Snow mode as a drive option. Nissan introduces a Dark Armor package to the Armada’s entry-level SL trim, which specs black 20-inch wheels and gains dark chrome exterior accents.

Dark Armor models also get a panoramic moonroof. Additionally, the Platinum Reserve trim is now equipped with ProPilot 2.1 hands-off driving assistance. After just one model year, the Nissan Rogue Plug-in Hybrid heads into the sunset. Nissan started with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and rebadged it as a temporary addition to its SUV lineup as it got the new Rogue Hybrid ready for production.

Basic specs include 248 hp, 332 lb-ft of torque, and 38 miles of all-electric driving range. Although the market loses a compact with a third row as the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid is discontinued, its third row was never spacious enough to see real use. The new two-row Rogue Hybrid should serve drivers with better overall interior packaging. One of the most recognizable names in Nissan’s history is about to make a return.

The Xterra is almost back, with plans to resurrect thewith a proper body-on-frame platform and a V-6 engine. Expect boxy, edgy styling and true off-road ability. A hybrid model should also be included in the lineup with improved fuel economy and electric low-end torque. Billy Rehbock's passion for cars started with his dad's Volkswagen Jetta GLX, his mom's Cabriolet, and his own Hot Wheels collection.

A USC graduate with a Master of Science in journalism, he's an associate editor for the MotorTrend Buyer's Guide and covers everything from sports cars to SUVs.