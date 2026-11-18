Which NFL team could land Drew Mestemaker? Who needs Chris Cole, Ashton Hampton or Jamari Johnson? Jordan Reid projected first-round picks for 2027 -- and a trade.

for the draft, which will take place in April in Washington, D.C. So, why not take our own look at how that draft might turn out?

This latest mock draft factors in a combination of what NFL teams need, my evaluation of production and tape from the, and conversations I've had with trusted scouts and evaluators. Of course, things will change between now and when the draft kicks off -- players will move up and down the board or exit the class entirely by returning to school -- but this is how I see things currently.

Also read Zay Flowers’ fumble could change everything at top of hyped 2027 NFL Draft

The draft order obviously is far from set, so I based this 1-32 on the inverse of the standings through Week 10 of the NFL season. In other words, this is what the order would look like if the season ended today.

There have already been six trades in Round 1, and I actually pitched a seventh that could make sense.the best player in this draft, and as the first wide receiver to go No. 1 since 1996 , he would allow the Titans to continue to build around quarterbackis Smith? He has been mentioned with some of the best wideouts of the past quarter century -- including Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Julio Jones -- by NFL scouts.

, Tennessee's first pick in 2026. Smith's rare combination of size , speed and power gives him early All-Pro potential and makes him the type of player Ward and the Titans need to further improve their offense. The Jets have three first-round picks, so I have them sending Nos. 4 and 13, along with a 2028 third-rounder, to the Chargers for the No. 2 selection.

New York originally acquired the No. 13 pick Mestemaker has progressed from a walk-on who didn't start in high school to my top QB in this class. The Jets have used the past three drafts to establish an offensive base, selecting bookend tackles and has the tools to transform the Jets. After drafting 13 players last year, the Dolphins have a foundation of young talent on their roster. Now, Miami needs a star, which Simmons could be on defense. He is arguably the top pass rusher in this class and one of the best in the FBS at generating pressure off the edge.

His 10.5 sacks are third most in the country despite him missing two games. His 20.5% pressure rate is fifth in the FBS, and Simmons' powerful hands let him set a violent edge in run defense. The Chargers have been extremely disappointing this season, and their one-win start has exposed the need for more talent everywhere. That and the fact they already have a QB inare why I had them trade out of No. 2 and add another pick.

And we'll use this first pick to get Herbert some help. Becker is an excellent vertical threat who has 10 touchdowns this season and can also execute the short to intermediate levels of the route tree. He is tall and sure-handed with excellent body control and elite hand-eye coordination, allowing him to win in the air on long and contested catch opportunities. Becker would immediately become Herbert's WR1.

This season has been a disaster for Philadelphia, but it allows the Eagles to get an elite edge-rushing talent. Stewart is a toolsy and explosive player who has the unique ability to bend around the corner and wreak havoc in the backfield.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder hasn't had consistent production in college, but his tools and flashes of potential are tantalizing and reminiscent ofNow that the Jets have traded up to take their quarterback of the future, they could select my No. 1 defensive prospect in this year's class here. Moore's 8.6% target rate is the lowest among all FBS corners this season, and he has allowed only seven completions in eight games played.

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Moore is one of the most consistent cover guys in the country and has the length at 6-foot-2, 197 pounds and ball skills to be a shutdown corner in the NFL. He could start right away at outside corner for New York. The Cardinals desperately need to add help in the trenches, and Seaton is an upper-tier athlete who is very polished in pass protection. He has allowed only one sack and four pressures this season on 344 pass-blocking snaps.

He is more than capable of mirroring and matching edge rushers, though he needs to get stronger and improve his anchor and drive strength. But Seaton would be a plug-and-play starting option at either tackle spot oppositestruggling to find consistency in Year 3, the Falcons could once again be convinced to use the No. 8 pick on a QB -- like they did,especially since the Falcons' front office and coach have changed since making that selection.

Atlanta has plenty of skill-position talent . The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Hampton could provide a lockdown cover element for a developing Saints defense.

, Cole is a versatile player capable of operating on the second level and being deployed as an edge rusher. He has flourished in his first season as a starter, transforming into a playmaker who is tied for the FBS lead with two defensive touchdowns. His 17.1% pressure rate and five sacks demonstrate how effective Cole can be as an edge rusher.

Having him next to, last year's second-round find for Tampa Bay, could give the Buccaneers a young, exciting linebacker duo to build around.a long-term WR1. Harris has been one of the biggest risers in this year's class regardless of position, emerging as LSU's go-to target thanks to his smooth and reliable routes and ability to always create separation. He's good in traffic too; his 15 contested catches are fifth most among all FBS receivers.

And he makes those catches look routine. After acquiring a pass catcher with their initial first-rounder, it's time for the Chargers to give Justin Herbert some blocking help. Between the erratic health of tacklesand the constant issues with the interior line, the Bolts have struggled to keep Herbert upright in the pocket. Lauck is a steady blocker who doesn't have much flash but simply gets the job done, allowing just five pressures and zero sacks in 10 games this season.

Scouts are mixed on where they see Lauck playing in the NFL, but that shouldn't matter for a Los Angeles team that needs help across the entire line. After showing flashes in 2025, Robinson has elevated his game to the next level this season and is right behind Leonard Moore and Ashton Hampton in my cornerback rankings.

Robinson is an extremely explosive player who has transformed from mostly relying on his natural skills to being a technician at outside corner, where he has two interceptions and seven passes defensed this season. Withturning 31 next offseason and set to be a free agent, the Ravens need another outside corner opposite 2024 first-rounder19- and 20-year-old women killed, 2 teens injured in crash on Hwy 24 in Orinda: CHPThe Raiders have two major holes: wide receiver and defensive tackle.

Considering that Las Vegas is 31st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed , let's get the Raiders a presence in the middle who can cause disruption. Gilliam has shot up my rankings this season and would solve a lot of Las Vegas' defensive issues. He's an explosive penetrator who has the first step and closing burst to constantly wreak havoc.

He also can rush the passer, with six sacks and 25 pressures this season .. Marsh is a stout, powerful receiver at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds whose play strength is the hallmark of his game. He is able to line up in the slot or outside and overpower defensive backs, with 307 of his 749 receiving yards this season coming after the catch.

He also is an excellent run blocker.this season, but the plan all along has been for the Browns to draft a younger quarterback to be the long-term answer. Sellers is a bit of a wild card, as he was getting first-round hype entering the 2025 campaign before struggling during the season. He has rallied this season as an explosive, dual-threat QB with A-level attributes and has made strides as a passer, particularly since midseason.

Sellers is still a bit polarizing for NFL scouts, who have expressed a wide range of outcomes on where they think he'll be drafted, but the league values his athletic tools. I could see a team such as the Browns, who have two first-round picks, taking a chance on him at this point of Round 1. A violent and heavy-handed edge rusher, Thompkins uses overwhelming power to create eventual wins.

Despite his 6-foot-5, 300-pound size, he is primarily utilized off the edge but has the versatility to reduce down inside with equal effectiveness. In that way, he is like Seahawks veteran, who is effective in disrupting offenses as a defensive end or tackle.

With Williams set to turn 33 before next season, Thompkins can be picked by Seattle to be Williams' heir apparent, as he checks a lot of the boxes the Seahawks covet when looking for D-linemen.seems in line for a hefty payday, so the Panthers should continue to search for ways to better protect him. They addressed tackle in last year's draft with,so the interior line is a natural next step.

Carolina has long-term questions at center and right guard, two positions Johnson can excel at. He has played both guard and center this season, starting at left guard the first three games before seamlessly transitioning to center. With zero sacks and only one pressure allowed, Johnson is the steadiest blocker in this year's class and projects as an immediate starter upon entering the league.trade, but Verse has yet to perform how the team envisioned when it made that deal.

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While hopes are still high for Verse, bringing in another potential No. 1 edge rusher in Traore to go with their dynamic defensive tackle combo ofwould be a good play. Traore plays with nonstop effort, quickly accelerates around the rim of pockets and has the ability to bend around the corner and win.

His 20.8% pressure rate is fifth best among FBS defenders, which is why Traore's stock has skyrocketed to the point where he's the next-best edge rusher after Colin Simmons and Dylan Stewart.go elsewhere in free agency. But Dallas' defense ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per game , and it is third to last in points allowed per game .

While Quinnen Williams is playing at an All-Pro level at one defensive tackle spot, 31-year-oldcould be a cap casualty at the other. Echoles is a sturdy, reliable run defender who flashes as a pass rusher. He needs to be a bit more consistent, but his enticing skill set would make for a tempting tandem with Williams.this past offseason, and that absence is noticeable.

New York still needs an explosive presence along the defensive interior, and Holmes is one of the fastest-rising players in this class. He has an FBS-high 31 pressures, and his 6.5 sacks are tied for third most among all FBS defensive tackles. I wouldn't be surprised if Holmes continues to climb and eventually settles in the top 20, so this would be good value for the Giants.

This wide receiver class is deep and competitive, but Harris has risen quickly toward the top of it. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, he is a big wideout whose game centers around efficiency and savviness. His 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns both rank eighth among FBS receivers, while his 13 contested catches are the 10th most. Harris is an effective route runner who has outstanding awareness.

The Steelers need receiving help badly, aswill be in the Hall of Fame someday soon, but he is 37 years old and this might be his last season. Withon the last year of their contracts in 2027, the Chiefs' long-term future at tight end is extremely murky. Johnson would give Kansas City a high-potential heir apparent to Kelce.

Johnson has averaged 50.6 receiving yards per game this season despite Oregon undergoing) and probably won't keep all of them. Cincinnati would address safety here with Bolden, who plays with an impact that belies his 6-foot, 195-pound frame. While that frame will be dissected between now and April, Bolden is a true center field NFL free safety who is consistent in coverage and shows good range.

He is also a solid wrap-up-and-finish tackler when coming downhill in run support.scheduled to be free agents this offseason, the Titans are in need of a featured running back. Baugh is a chiseled, powerful runner with effective short-area quickness, as his 35 tackles evaded rank fourth among rushers in the FBS.

Baugh's biggest improvement this season has come with generating explosive plays, as he has logged six runs of 25 yards or more after registering just five runs of such yardage across his previous two campaigns combined. Getting Baugh after taking Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 would make Cam Ward quite happy. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is known for targeting players in both trenches early in the draft.

Since we have Philadelphia going with an edge rusher at No. 5, it's time for the Eagles to refresh their interior offensive line. Pieper is an easy-moving interior blocker who can be the centerpiece of the Eagles' newly built offensive front. He has the agility to win with angles and cut off pass rushers along with the core strength to engage and steer interior defenders at the point of attack.

Pieper has been a right guard at Iowa but projects best as a center, where the Eagles The Lions' secondary issues this season have been well-documented , especially at cornerback. The offseason will introduce more challenges, as bothwill be free agents. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Jones has the length to quickly close passing windows.

He has allowed just a 27.3% competition rate on throws in his coverage, third lowest in the FBS. He is at his best in zone coverage, but Jones can play some man when needed. , but he is 38 years old and on an expiring contract. Even if Cousins is brought back as a bridge option in 2027, Minnesota still needs a.

Mensah doesn't have as high a ceiling as other quarterbacks in the class, and his drive velocity is a subject of debate for scouts, but he is an efficient passer who is poised and accurate and has put up gaudy numbers for the Hurricanes. He would provide a stable floor at the position for the Vikings. , who is 31 years old.

So, this might be the time for the Broncos to pick their big boundary X receiver of the future. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Duff hits that mark as a long-striding threat with a wide catch radius who also can leap above defenders to secure miraculous catches. He excels in tight matchups, with his 15 contested catches ranking fifth in the FBS.

Duff is out for the season after recentlyEdge rusher depth has been an issue for the 49ers for a couple of seasons, and the 2027 campaign won't be any different, withis also on an expiring contract. So pass-rush help is on San Francisco's short list. Pierre is a relentless and violent edge rusher with consistent pursuit energy.

He's capable of putting his hand in the dirt or playing in the stand-up position, and his 12.3% pressure rate off the edge ranks 29th among all rushers in the FBS. The Bills have spent considerable money fortifying their offensive line, as four of their starters are locked up for significant money next season. That leaves left guard, whereis scheduled to be a free agent. Young, cost-effective talent is needed, and Knapp would slot in right away as a starter.

He has the versatility to play either guard spot or step in at center as a rock-solid blocker with excellent play strength. He has allowed only two pressures in 10 games this season.19- and 20-year-old women killed, 2 teens injured in crash on Hwy 24 in Orinda: CHPA technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online banking delays across major US banks