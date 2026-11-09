2027 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Projection Looks Completely Different

The real-time order for the 2027 NFL Draft continues undergoing weekly changes. Week 9 reshuffled the order once again. One constant? The winless Los Angeles Ch

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah during warm ups before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

Week 9 reshuffled the order once again. One constant? The winless Los Angeles Chargers continue heading for the No. 1 overall pick. Saturday welcomed some exciting results in college football, including a showdown between top quarterback prospects in the Miami-Notre Dame game.

Also read Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore emerges as top 2027 NFL Draft prospect

We continue2027 NFL Mock Draft: Week 9 Welcomes Big ChangesThe Los Angeles Chargers continue losing games while looking pitiful offensively. Several steps must be taken this offseason in an attempt to rescue Justin Herbert from reaching lost-cause territory. Step No. 1 is drafting Jeremiah Smitheven before they traded away Jeffery Simmons. The defensive line will struggle mightily without him.

Texas’ Colin Simmons is athletic and productive, and feels like a good fit for Robert Saleh's aggressive system. The Miami Dolphins don't appear intent on rushing this rebuild. Malik Willis has mostly performed admirably and they don't need to force a quarterback in a class that has disappointed. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is the clear-cut best prospect on the board here, and he'd form a long-term partnership with 2026 first-round pick Chris Johnson.

The New York Jets are not on the same timeline as the Dolphins, as there's more urgency for GM Darren Mougey to find a franchise QB. Drew Mestemaker has easily established himself as5. Philadelphia Eagles : Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would target a premium-position prospect with a top-five pick. They have a need at edge and South Carolina's Dylan Stewart has high-level athletic tools as a pass rusher.

We'll learn more about Stewart's character throughout the predraft process, but Roseman doesn't shy away from the occasional risk. The Jets desperately need more defensive playmakers. Georgia linebacker Chris Cole is certainly among the best defensive prospects in this entire class. Cole is an elite athlete with true sideline-to-sideline range..

Indiana's Charlie Becker is having a phenomenal season. Becker combines elite ball skills with breathtaking take-the-top-off speed. Jayden Daniels would greatly benefit from having him at his disposal. The Arizona Cardinals benched Jacoby Brissett in favor of Gardner Minshew moving forward.

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This is clearly a landing spot for a top quarterback prospect. None have been more accurate or precise than Miami's Darian Mensah, even after Saturday's difficult loss to Notre Dame. There's a ceiling on his athletic tools, but Mensah operates an offense in such impressive fashion. Utah's Zereoue Williams has been fantastic this season.

He's firmly in the OT1 conversation, and is arguably playing better than Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu did last season, two Utes tackles who ended up being first-round picks. The Atlanta Falcons need a successor for Jake Matthews. The Houston Texans claimed an important victory over the Chargers on Sunday, but remain outside the postseason picture at a disappointing 3-5. The offensive line is among the position groups that haven't met expectations.

LSU left tackle Jordan Seaton would be an upgrade, especially in pass protection. The New Orleans Saints need more impactful pass rushers across the defensive line. Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles has game-wrecking potential as a three-tech. Echoles would help a Saints defense that is preparing for life after Cameron Jordan.

The Carolina Panthers have issues across the offensive line, at both guard and tackle. Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck is versatile enough to play multiple positions. The Panthers could draft Lauck and sort through his best positional fit later. This Jets pass rush is struggling despite drafting David Bailey at No. 2 overall.

A dynamic interior slasher would make a major difference. Tennessee's Xavier Gilliam continues climbing draft boards while producing 6.0 sacks and 11.5 TFLs in nine appearances this season. The Las Vegas Raiders need to prioritize Fernando Mendoza's development this offseason. Brock Bowers is a superstar, but having a go-to wide receiver would also benefit this offense.

Indiana's Nick Marsh is a QB-friendly target with elite run-after-catch skills. The Baltimore Ravens' offensive line has seriously underperformed this season. Minnesota's Greg Johnson has legitimate five-position versatility, but he's best-suited to play inside. Johnson would probably slot in at left guard for the Ravens.

Deshaun Watson has performed reasonably well all things considered, but the Cleveland Browns need a long-term solution at quarterback. With a stellar defense and supporting cast in place, they can find continued success with a quarterback who operates the offense efficiently. CJ Carr could be their perfect match. Carr is a precise quarterback with good mechanics and sound decision-making.

Wide receiver is a bigger need for the Seattle Seahawks than most realize. The Rashid Shaheed contract hasn't aged well, and Cooper Kupp's most productive years are clearly behind him. KJ Duff would be an excellent complement to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Duff is a throwback boundary playmaker.

EDGE remains a long-term need for the Browns following the Myles Garrett trade. Alabama pass rusher Yhonzae Pierre is the slight favorite to be the third edge-rusher drafted. Pierre is both aggressive and energetic with terrific play strength. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will address the trenches this offseason.

Head coach Todd Bowles will appreciate Devan Thompkins' inside-outside versatility. The Alabama defensive lineman plays with size and toughness. Safety will probably be an offseason need for the New England Patriots, given Kevin Byard's advancing age. Ohio State's Jaylen McClain is really, really good.

McClain is versatile, and has already produced career highs in pass breakups and interceptions this season. Despite doubling down with first-round picks in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys need to continue pouring resources into the defense. They were fortunate Caleb Downs slid, and they caught another break in this scenario with Ashton Hampton. Clemson's Hampton has shutdown cornerback abilities.

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The New York Giants continue rolling, sitting comfortably atop the NFC East. The most obvious need on defense is at defensive tackle, where Dexter Lawrence's departure is being felt. Oregon's A'Mauri Washington possesses a somewhat similar skill set as a bigger body type who moves incredibly well for his size. The Cincinnati Bengals have multiple cornerbacks and safeties on expiring contracts.

With uncertainty surrounding the future statuses of Dax Hill and D.J. Turner, they address one of those potential holes here. Georgia safety KJ Bolden can play a roaming role in the secondary due to his excellent ball skills. Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman is no longer the surefire first-round pick he was being touted as during the preseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be drafting late, and should appreciate his size and playmaking ability at a position of need. Coleman's draft stock continues to be a question mark, but the Chiefs can afford to take a risk on an extremely talented prospect. Jacksonville Jaguars GM James Gladstone appreciates traits. Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone hasn't met his potential yet, but he's flush with upside.

Stone possesses the athletic tools required to continue improving. The Joey Porter trade created a long-term need at cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a shame they couldn't complete an extension. Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV would quickly slot into the starting lineup.

Robinson is extremely athletic with electric change-of-direction ability. Cornerback has been the Detroit Lions' most-obvious need all season long. Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones is big, long, and combative at the catch point. Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard would appreciate his approach.

After taking Colin Simmons at No. 2, the Titans will have another pick shortly after this one in the early 30s of the second round. That offers GM Mike Borgonzi loads of flexibility. Borgonzi takes advantage to select his future starting left tackle with this Chicago Bears selection. Lance Heard, a former Tennessee transfer, plays with the aggression the Titans want in offensive lineman.

Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby now faces a complicated predraft process after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The Denver Broncos can afford to be patient, but need an eventual successor for the aging Garret Bolles. With Mike McGlinchey underperforming, the Broncos could address both offensive tackle spots. The Minnesota Vikings have been mentioned frequently as suitors in the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes.

As of this mock draft, they have not gotten a deal across the finish line, and other teams are in the mix. Their interest highlights a clear positional need, and Florida's Jadan Baugh hasSafety is an even bigger need for the Buffalo Bills following their decision to release C.J. Gardner-Johnson. California safety Kingston Lopa has been among the biggest rising prospects throughout this college football season.

Lopa, a former Oregon transfer, is a big-bodied defender who could handle various responsibilities for a pro defense. The San Francisco 49ers didn't register a sack on Sunday and none of their defenders have reached 4.0 sacks yet this season. Nick Bosa is getting older and Mykel Williams is still developing. Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore is an exciting EDGE prospect and he was tremendous in Saturday's showcase victory over Miami.

Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories.

It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.